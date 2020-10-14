Advertisement

Meizu Buds launched with a special price of Rs 2,799

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 14, 2020 3:01 pm

The latest TWS earbuds by Meizu, called the Meizu Buds have been launched by the company at an introductory price of Rs 2,799

Meizu, the chinese smartphone maker is now launching a new set of Truly Wireless earbuds, called Meizu Buds, in India. The new TWS earbuds by Meizu are priced at Rs 3,500 but will be available at introductory price of Rs 2,799 from 16th October on Flipkart during the Big Billion Day sale. 

 

Meizu Buds_1

 

The Meizu Buds come with ENC noise reduction technology which should provide you a noise-free calling and music experience. The buds come with 13mm Graphene dynamic drivers for producing high-quality bass. 

 

Meizu Buds Case

 

For connectivity, the Meizu Buds use Bluetooth 5.0 and also have the instant pair technology where one can quickly connect the buds to their smartphones as soon as they open the lid of the earbuds case. The Buds also support stereo calling feature which according to Meizu, will enable a clear and smooth call experience with seamless connectivity by Bluetooth 5.0. 

 

The Buds do support fast charging which offers up to 5 hours of music playback on a single charge and up to 20 hours of calling time with the charging case. The charging case holds 3 charges offering 2 days of total usage. 

 

Meizu Buds IPX5

 

As per Meizu's claims, the buds are ergonomically designed and weigh around 3.1 grams each. The Meizu Buds are also IPX5 water-resistant which makes it handle water splashes without any issues. 

 

The Buds also come with multiple tap soft control systems providing users more control over the playback and calling functionality. 

