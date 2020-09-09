Advertisement

MediaTek partners with VVDN to offer AIoT solutions in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 09, 2020 3:45 pm

Latest News

MediaTek and VVDN will be working closely to design, develop, and manufacture innovative and new-age AIoT solutions, including camera solutions, home automation solutions, and Voice Assistant Devices / smart speakers.
MediaTek has today announced its collaboration with VVDN Technologies to offer a new range of MediaTek AIoT solutions for home and office use. As a part of the partnership, smart devices powered by MediaTek will be rolled out in India in the fourth quarter of 2020.

MediaTek and VVDN will be working closely to design, develop, and manufacture innovative and new-age AIoT solutions, including camera solutions, home automation solutions, and Voice Assistant Devices / smart speakers.  

MediaTek said through this partnership it reiterates its commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Further, the partnership comes amid the rising call for an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

MediaTek has launched its brand-new microsite for Indian Non-Mobile products (smart devices beyond the smartphones), depicting its commitment to the segment and to empower partners in creating solutions for the Indian demographic. The microsite offers detailed information on a variety of products powered by MediaTek chips, including smart home solutions (AIoT, set-top boxes, smart TVs, Voice Assistant Devices), retail broadband, education tablets, POS terminals, biometric devices, and automotive solutions.   

Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India said, “MediaTek leads the market in chipset technology for Smart Phones, Smart TVs, Voice Assistant Devices (VADs), Android tablets, feature phones and more. A recent report by techARC also states that amongst chipset manufacturers, MediaTek leads in terms of adoption of its chipset solution by various OEMs across several devices including TVs, Smart Speakers, STBs, TWS among others. India remains a key growth market for us, both in terms of business value proposition and talent pool. We are keen to enable the ’Make in India’ narrative by collaborating with indigenous device makers like VVDN Technologies to create smart solutions in India, targeted at both Indian and global consumers.”

