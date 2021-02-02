Advertisement

MediaTek launches new M80 5G modem, joins mmWave 5G race

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 02, 2021 12:16 pm

MediaTek has launched a new 5G modem supporting mmWave and sub-6 GHz technologies.
MediaTek today announced its new M80 5G modem which combines mmWave and sub-6 GHz 5G technologies onto a single chip. The M80 supports fast speeds on both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) architectures, with a peak rate of 7.67 Gbps in the downlink and 3.76 Gbps in the uplink. The M80 also supports dual 5G SIM, dual 5G NSA and SA networks, and dual Voice over New Radio (VoNR) for more reliable connectivity.

 

MediaTek’s 5G modems are ideal for a range of devices, including smartphones, PCs, Mi-Fi hotspots, broadband customer premise equipment (CPE), industrial IoT applications and more as per the chipset maker. 

 

The M80 has been tested against industry standards and is expected to sample with customers later in 2021. It offers operators around the world support for a full range of radio access technologies:

 

  • 3GPP Release 16 standard
  • Sub-6 GHz and mmWave dual connectivity and carrier aggregation
  • 5G NR (FR1) with more than two carrier aggregation
  • 5G mmWave (FR2) up to 8CC
  • 5G carrier aggregation with Mixed Duplex (TDD + FDD)
  • Dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS) ready

 

The M80 integrates MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave technologies which improve on the single-chip design to provide another layer of extensive power-saving enhancements. MediaTek’s UltraSave Network Environment Detection and UltraSave OTA Content Awareness technologies dynamically adjust power configuration and operating frequency based on the network environment. 

 

The M80 also integrates MediaTek’s Dynamic Bandwidth Part (BWP) technology which is designed to optimize bandwidth use to accommodate light or heavy data throughput requests. Additionally, with the M80’s Connected Mode DRX (C-DRX) technology the modem will regularly remain powered in connected standby even when there is no data activity

