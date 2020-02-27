MediaTek Helio P95 chipset announced

The latest processor from MediaTek comes with MediaTek APU 2.0, which the company claims provide a 10 per cent increase in benchmark performance as compared to its predecessor.

Advertisement

MediaTek has added a new member to its Helio P-series with the launch of Helio P95 chipset. The latest MediaTek Helio P95 processor will power the upcoming Oppo Reno 3 Pro.

The latest processor from MediaTek comes with MediaTek APU 2.0, which the company claims provide a 10 per cent increase in benchmark performance as compared to its predecessor. The APU 2.0 allows AI-camera actions along with depth processing enhancements for portrait and full-body movement tracking for AR applications.

The processor is loaded with HyperEngine game technology that enhances the gaming experience. It comes with an intelligent prediction of WiFi and LTE networks, which is triggered in just 13 milliseconds. The technology comes with a faster response between a smartphone and a cell-tower. It also provides 60 per cent shorter GPU rendering-to-display latency pipeline to ensure a lag-free display during gameplay and improves power efficiency.

Advertisement

The MediaTek Helio P95 comes with a quad-core setup with two ARM Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 2.2GHz along with six ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. The chipset comes with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU that provides 10 per cent improved performance over the previous generation.

On the camera front, it supports up to 64-megapixel single camera and 24-megapixel + 16-megapixel dual-camera array. The chipset can capture Up to 64MP Capture; Up to 32MP @ 30fps. The chipset also comes with AI enhancements for visual perception and noise-reduction. It combines depth-engine and AI-camera processing to provide precise edge detection for Bokeh mode. It is also capable of 14-bit RAW and 10-bit YUV processing.

The chipset is loaded with 4G LTE WorldMode modem along with 4x4 MIMO, 3CA and 256QAM that provides more reliable connectivity performance even in densely populated spaces such as stadiums, busy shopping districts, offices or airports.





