MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC launches with higher clock speeds than Dimensity 9200

MediaTek has been going all in with its smartphones chipsets for the past few years and the chipmaker’s latest and most powerful chipset is the Dimensity 9200+. This chipset is the more powerful successor to the Dimensity 9200 that debuted in November last year. The Plus variant here has higher clock speeds than the Dimensity 9200 which makes it more powerful. Read on to know more about the new flagship processor from MediaTek.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ has the main Cortex-X3 core whose clock speeds have gone up from 3.05GHz in Dimensity 9200 to 3.35GHz, three Cortex-A715 cores with speeds going from 2.85GHz to 3GHz, and finally four Cortex-A510 efficiency cores which are now clocked at 2GHz, compared to 1.8Ghz previously.

The company says it has also “boosted” the Immortalis-G715 graphics by 17 percent. However, it didn’t give us the precise numbers. Same as its predecessor, the Dimensity 9200+ is made using TSMC’s newest 4nm process. Apart from the higher clock speeds of the CPU and GPU, the rest of the chip remains the same as D9200.

The chip is further capable to support full-HD+ displays with up to 240Hz refresh rate, WHQD screens with up to 144Hz refresh rate, and 5K (2.5Kx2) displays with up to 60Hz refresh rate. For connectivity, MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC gets Wi-Fi 7 support and is capable of supporting up to 6.5Gbps data rates.

In addition, there’s a Bluetooth and Wi-Fi coexistence technology that allows Wi-Fi and Bluetooth low energy (LE) wireless peripherals to connect simultaneously without interference. The chip further has the Imagiq 890 ISP and support for RGBW sensors. This will allow those devices powered by the Dimensity 9200+ to avoid Bayer conversion.

Next, the mobile platform is compatible with LPDDR5x memory, UFS 4.0 storage and has support for hardware-based ray tracing engine. The chipset packs MediaTek’s HyperEngine 6.0 Gaming Technology and provides up to 30% power savings with AI-NR and 45% power savings with AI-SR in all visual applications. The chipset’s sixth generation AI Processing Unit (APU 690) enhancements include up to 35% faster performance in ETHZ5.0 benchmark compared to the fifth generation APU.

While only a handful of devices launched with the Dimensity 9200 SoC when it debuted, that might change with the Dimensity 9200+. This is because the brand says that devices employing the new flagship processor are coming as soon as this month.