MediaTek Dimensity 1050, Dimensity 930, Helio G99 processors launched

MediaTek has announced a new processor called the Dimensity 1050, its first mmWave 5G chipset that will power the next generation of 5G smartphones with seamless connectivity, displays, gaming and power efficiency, says MediaTek. Through dual connectivity using mmWave and sub-6GHz, the Dimensity 1050 will deliver the speeds and capacity required to provide smartphone users with an enhanced experience, even in some of the most densely populated areas.

MediaTek Dimensity 1050 Specifications

The Dimensity 1050 combines mmWave 5G and sub-6GHz to smoothly migrate between network bands, and is built on the TSMC 6nm production process with an octa-core CPU. Supporting 3CC carrier aggregation on sub-6 (FR1) spectrum and 4CC carrier aggregation on mmWave (FR2) spectrum, the Dimensity 1050 will be capable of delivering up to 53 percent faster speeds and greater reach to smartphones compared to LTE + mmWave aggregation alone. The SoC integrates two Arm Cortex-A78 CPUs with speeds reaching 2.5GHz and the latest Arm Mali-G610 graphics engine.

In addition to 5G optimizations, the Dimensity 1050 offers Wi-Fi optimizations alongside MediaTek’s HyperEngine 5.0 gaming technology to ensure lower-latency connections with the new tri-band – 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz – that extends game time and performance. Additionally, high-end UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 memory ensure fast data streams to accelerate apps, social feeds and faster FPS in games.

The Dimensity 1050 supports up to 144Hz Full HD+ displays with vibrant colours through MediaTek’s MiraVision 760. In addition, it supports Dual HDR video capture engine, enabling users to simultaneously stream with the front and rear cameras. MediaTek claims there’s ”excellent noise reduction for superb low-light photos and MediaTek’s APU 550 improves AI camera actions”.

MediaTek Dimensity 930, Helio G99

MediaTek also announced two more chipsets including Helio G99 and the Dimensity 930 processor. The Dimensity 930 enables 5G smartphones to download data faster and stay connected regardless of location with 2CC-CA, including mixed duplex FDD+TDD for higher speeds and greater reach.

Designed to capture vibrant details, Dimensity 930 is equipped with MiraVision HDR video playback and display for 120Hz Full HD+ displays and HDR10+ video. Additionally, HyperEngine 3.0 Lite gaming enhancements bring intelligent multi-network management to ensure lower latency for smooth user experiences and maximized battery life.

The Helio G99 powers incredible mobile gaming experiences on 4G/LTE for higher throughput rates and better power efficiency compared to the Helio G96.

Smartphones powered by the Dimensity 930 will be available on the market during the second quarter of 2022 while devices using the Dimensity 1050 and the Helio G99 will be on the market in the third quarter of 2022.