McDonald’s India North & East Hop Onto ONDC Network

McDonald’s India’s North and East divisions have announced that they have joined the ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) Network to expand its reach. This means that apart from the regular food delivery apps, North & East India buyers can now order from McDonald’s via apps that offer the ONDC service, such as Paytm and Magicpin.

What is ONDC?

ONDC stands for Open Network for Digital Commerce, a place where restaurants can sell their food directly to consumers. Moreover, it also delivers groceries, home décor, cleaning essentials, etc, much like Swiggy’s Instamart, Zepto, and Blinkit. The government of India has developed the platform, and it is pretty reliable as well. In our comparison of ONDC with other food delivery apps, we found that the prices of items from the same restaurants, also available on Swiggy and Zomato, were relatively cheaper on the ONDC network.

McDonald’s India North, East Join ONDC

The McDonald’s India North and East menu will now be available across ONDC buyers’ applications and exclusive a la carte and meal options. However, McDonald’s notes that the service won’t be available in Rajasthan.

McDonald’s operates through a range of formats and brand extensions, including freestanding restaurants, drive-thrus, restaurants open round-the-clock, and McDelivery, for the convenience and experience of its customers.

“By integrating with the ONDC Network, McDonald’s North and East India is well-positioned to leverage the power of technology to expand its reach and better serve customers. This collaboration enables us to partner with all buyer applications that can help transform our operational landscape and enrich our valued customers’ overall experience, ” said the company in a release.