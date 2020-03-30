  • 16:08 Mar 30, 2020

Maruti Suzuki extends service and warranty of customer vehicles during Coronavirus lockdown

March 30, 2020 4:04 pm

The company says that it has extended the warranty of customer vehicles till June 30, 2020.

Maruti Suzuki India has announced that it will provide extended warranty and service to its customers in India. The company says that it has extended the warranty of customer vehicles till June 30, 2020. 

 

The brand says that customers whose free service, warranty and extended warranty are scheduled to end in the period from March 15, 2020, to April 30, 2020, are entitled to extensions. The company says that the new expiry date is valid until June 30, 2020. The customers can contact the call centre 24x7 at 1800-102-1800 (ARENA), 1800-102-6392 (NEXA) for all their queries.

 

Furthermore, the company recently entered into a partnership with AgVa healthcare. With this, the company will help in increasing the production of ventilators, which is critical medial equipment required to treat serious cases of Coronavirus. The brand will help in the manufacturing of masks and protective clothing as well. 

 

Maruti Suzuki is not the only company that is offering extended warranties, TVS, Yamaha Motor India and more have come out with similar offers to support its customers. TVS has revealed that it will offer free service and extended warranty for its customers will June 30, 2020. Yamaha Motor India has also announced a similar announcement of extending warranty and free service on their products by 60 days.

 

