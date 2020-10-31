Make Karwa Chauth Special using Technology

At a time when technology has become a part of life, those celebrating Karwa Chauth are using the internet to perform rituals.

Karwa Chauth is just a few days away now which is celebrated annually by married Hindu women. This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on 4th November in the country. During this festival, wives traditionally fast for their husbands’ long life and break their fast with the first glimpse of the moon.



At a time when technology has become a part of life, those celebrating Karwa Chauth are using the internet to perform rituals. This has become especially important during the current pandemic. In this article, we will talk about how you can make you Karwa Chauth special using tech in these times of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.



During Karwa Chauth times, the internet is flooded with WhatsApp messages, attractive greeting cards, wallpapers, songs, short message service (SMS) which people exchange. People send and exchange Karwa Chauth wishes which can be posted as well on social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Karwa Chauth: Apps to explore



Apart from this, there are plenty of Karwa Chauth apps available which entertain fasting women with songs related to the festival. These apps also guide women on do's and don'ts on the fasting day. They even guide them on how to perform puja if one is not aware of it.



One such mobile application is Karwachauth Katha app which is available on both Android and iOS platforms. With this app, one gets detailed information on the requirements for the puja, timings of moon sightings in various Indian cities and the tales (katha) which women read during the puja. It also has videos showing ways to perform puja.

There is another app named Karwachauth which tells women about the puja procedures. One can know how to start the fast and the fasting procedures, puja preparation with this app. If you are fond of pictures, there is Karwa Chauth Photo frame app which allows you to get e-framing of your pictures with your husbands which you can later get printed as well.

Applying mehndi is considered to be very auspicious on Karwa Chauth. For those who don't want to step outside to traditional mehndi walas in Corona times, there is an app for them as well. The app is called Mehndi Design 2020 which has simple and beautiful designs for Karwa Chauth which women can see apply on their hands. One can download mehndi designs for future references as well.

Video Conferencing Apps for Karwa Chauth



Those women performing Karwa Chauth fast whose husbands are out of town or unavailable on the festival can use the internet to use video-conferencing or web chat to view and chat with their husbands. So they can happily celebrate this festival in their husband's absence by video conferencing with them.



Also since most of the people are not travelling to their native places this year to take elders blessings, they can also connect with them by using by video conferencing apps. There are many popular video calling applications available in India. To name a few, there are Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Reliance JioMeet and more.



Video conferencing apps should be reliable and should enable consistently clear calls without any drop. Advances in technology mean that reliable video conferencing has become accessible and affordable. While some apps are better for smaller groups of people, others can handle video calls for large groups.



Every app comes loaded with a host of interesting features with itself. Mostly all apps work on iOS, Android, Web. One can use any of these apps to stay connected with their loved ones on Karwa Chaut in these tough times of Coronavirus.

Smartphones to Consider for Karwa Chauth

To make your day more memorable, one can use a smartphone to take their amazing pictures in the various modes and from the different lenses and sensors any device may have. One does not need to to buy only flagship smartphones to take their pictures, there are several budget smartphones options available in the market today with which you can click beautiful pictures.

The specs and capabilities of a camera on a phone are important. Today, there are large megapixel cameras on the phone, which come with excellent aperture size. A lot of smartphones were launched this year with a camera ranging from 64 megapixels to 108 megapixels.

Talking of flagship smartphones first, one can consider Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, OnePlus 8 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10 5G to name a few. There are also mid-range smartphones available in the market like Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Realme 7 Pro, Poco X3 and more which are capable of taking great pictures. Let's check out the camera details of these smartphones along with their pricing.



Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is priced at starting Rs 97,999 and it comes with quad rear camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor with an optical image stabilization feature, a 48MP telephoto lens, 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and VGA depth sensor. It has a 40MP front camera for video calling and selfie.





OnePlus 8 Pro 8GB + 128GB model can be purchased for Rs 54,999 and the 12GB + 128GB model is available in India for Rs 59,999. It has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX689 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a telephoto lens, a 48-megapixel tertiary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel Color Filter camera sensor. It has 6.78-inch 120Hz refresh rate and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.



Xiaomi Mi 10 5G 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 49,999 and the 256GB storage model comes with a price of Rs 54,999. It has a quad rear camera with 108MP primary sensor, a 13MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For the front camera, there is 20MP.



The Realme 7 Pro is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB option is priced at Rs 21,999. The Realme 7 Pro is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX682 sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.5 aperture.



Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage option. The 6GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 18,499, and the 8GB + 128GB variant is available for Rs 19,999. It has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you get a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.



Poco X3 is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Rs 18,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs 19,999 for 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. It has a quad-camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX682 sensor, 13-megapixel 119° ultra-wide sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel 4cm macro sensor. On the front, there will be a 20-megapixel sensor.