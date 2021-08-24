Made in India push: Optiemus joins hands with Wistron in India

In a major milestone towards building an Atma-Nirbhar Bharat by making India a global hub for electronics manufacturing, Optiemus Electronics Limited (OEL) has partnered with Taiwan’s Wistron Corporation.

OEL is a homegrown company engaged in the manufacturing of next-generation electronic products. It signed an MoU on a Strategic Partnership to form a unique alliance to strengthen the ties with Wistron Infocomm. It is the USD 30Bn Taiwan Headquartered Wistron Corporation’s Indian subsidiary. The partnership is coming into effect to manufacture mobile devices, IT hardware and Automotive- EV products.

The strategic alliance will offer a unique proposition in Indian Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market backed by joint product development, engineering capabilities, software and firmware development. Further, it will be giving a boost to employment generation in the country. The alliance will also create a joint hub in India for Design Solutions Product Development apart from bringing smart manufacturing to India.

Apart from manufacturing mobile phones, the alliance will also design and manufacture tablets, laptops, hearables/wearables, telecom products, IoT/Industrial IoT, smart meters/devices, and automotive-EV products. The alliance will as well focus on the expansion of the design ecosystem in India. Currently, Optiemus has PLI for both Mobile phone manufacturing and IT hardware manufacturing. It plans to significantly increase its investment to INR 1,350 Crores in the next 3 to 5 years.

OEL targets to achieve a revenue of approximately INR 38,000 Crores in multiple product segments. This will be done while ramping up its workforce significantly. The company aims to reach a figure of around 11,000 in the next 3 to 5 years.

Optiemus Electronics Limited currently has two manufacturing plants in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. There’s a total combined manufacturing capacity of about 2 million devices per month. Optiemus and Wistron alliance should offer Taiwanese technology at optimized cost and PLI sharing.