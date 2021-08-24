Redmi Note 10 Lite tipped to debut in India soon

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 10 series smartphones in India earlier this year. The series will likely get a new member soon in the country dubbed as Redmi Note 10 Lite.

As per the evidence of the device’s existence found by Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz) on Twitter, the phone has the model number 2109106A1I. Furthermore, the image shared by him mentions the codename “Curtana”. The “Curtana” is the codename of the Redmi Note 9 Pro, which Xiaomi had introduced last year.

#RedmiNote10Lite coming soon to India. Rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro (India version, global Note 9S)… HOW MANY?! pic.twitter.com/DKl2tHRmXe — Kacper Skrzypek 🇵🇱 (@kacskrz) August 23, 2021

This is the same device sold in other markets as the Redmi Note 9S. So the Redmi Note 10 Lite will be the rebadged Redmi Note 9 Pro in India. This means the company will launch last year’s phone under a new name.

At present, not many details about the specifications have been revealed. However, we expect more details to surface soon. In India, we have smartphones like Redmi Note 10, Note 10S, Note 10 Pro, Note 10T 5G, and the Note 10 Pro Max in the Redmi Note 10 series.

Meanwhile, to refresh the specs of the Redmi Note 9 Pro, the device features a 6.67-inch display with support for up to Full HD+ resolutions (2400×1080). Further, the display also has a 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. In addition, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. The chipset has been paired to up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is backed by a 5020mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging and can be charged with the Type-C port.

The phone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there’s a 16-megapixel AI camera.