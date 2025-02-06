Lyne JukeBox Speakers, Hydro 5 Gaming Headset Launched in India

Lyne JukeBox Speakers and Hydro 5 Gaming Headset audio products have been launched in India. “The latest JukeBox Speaker series and the Hydro 5 Gaming Headset are designed for powerful performance, stylish aesthetics and impeccable sound quality,” says the company.

JukeBox 4 Pro Speaker

The JukeBox 4 Pro is a compact speaker features 6W sound output and RGB lights. The True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Function allows pairing with another JukeBox speaker for dynamic stereo sound. Additional features include Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, Type-C charging port, and a 6-hour music time. Portable and versatile, it’s ideal for both casual listeners and party enthusiasts.

JukeBox 2 Pro Speaker

For those seeking robust performance and portability, the JukeBox 2 Pro delivers with its 8-hour backup and 52mm driver unit. The TWS Function enables stereo pairing, while the inclusion of a phone holder makes it perfect for on-the-go entertainment. Available in five color options, the JukeBox 2 Pro also supports FM/USB/TF functions.

JukeBox 21 Speaker

The JukeBox 21 features a 100W sound system with Digital FM. Its LED display and remote control add convenience, while Bluetooth compatibility ensures seamless connectivity with mobile devices, PCs, and laptops. The JukeBox 21 is perfect for those who value high-quality sound in professional or home settings.

Hydro 5 Gaming Headset

Designed with gamers in mind, the Hydro 5 Gaming Headset delivers 60ms low latency. With 100 hours of music time and a 180-hour standby time, the Hydro 5 is built for endurance. Its premium game sound effect and sleek design make it a must-have for gaming enthusiasts. Additionally, Bluetooth v5.4 ensures reliable and fast connectivity, while the 2-hour charging time keeps you ready for action. The Hydro 5 also integrates comfortably with a range of gaming consoles and devices.

Price and Availability

The new JukeBox Speakers and Hydro 5 Gaming Headset are available nationwide at leading mobile accessory stores. Introductory prices are as follows: