Logitech G launches Pro Mechanical Keyboard in India

Logitech G has announced that the Logitech G Pro mechanical keyboard is now available for Indian consumers. This new keyboard features the GX Blue Clicky Switches that are engineered for performance, responsiveness and durability, says the company. The Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with GX Blue Clicky Switches is retailed at Rs 10,995.

An audible and tactile feedback bump of these switches on the keyboard are claimed to ensure solid, secure keypresses. Designed to the exacting standards of the world’s top esports professionals, the G PRO gaming keyboard is built to provide esports professionals and competitive gamers with competition-grade reliability. It has features designed to enhance gaming without getting in the way, conveys Logitech.

This keyboard builds upon the Logitech G PRO Gaming Keyboard’s space-saving tenkeyless design. This makes it easy to pack for tournament travel and freeing up table space for low-sensitivity mouse movement.

In addition, there’s a detachable Micro-USB connector which ensures that the cable won’t break at the connection point when bouncing around in a bag and transported between events. The three-pronged design features support arms for an easy, reliable connection. The keyboard also features customizable RGB lighting which can be stored to an onboard memory profile.

Last week, Logitech announced the POP Keys and POP Mouse, the latest products in the Logitech Studio Series. The new mouse and keyboard come with three vibrant new aesthetics. The keyboard comes with swappable emoji keys that can be customized to the user’s preference.

The Logitech POP Keys Keyboard comes with eight swappable emoji keycaps in the box – four on the keyboard itself. The emoji keys can be easily customized to your favorite emoji or another handy shortcut using Logitech Options software, available via a download for PC or Mac.