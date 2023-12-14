Loco To Live Broadcast Krafton’s BGMI Pro Series 2023 Finale

Loco, India’s leading independent esports and live streaming platform, in a collaboration with Krafton, announced the exclusive early live broadcast of the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) Pro Series 2023 Finals. This initiative allows Loco VIP members to watch the live action 5 minutes before it is streamed globally.

The BGMI Pro Series 2023 Finals is the year’s most significant official BGMI LAN tournament. It will see the top 16 teams out of an initial 96 compete from December 15-17. Further, the tournament boasts of a massive prize pool of Rs 1 crore. To provide an optimal viewing experience for fans nationwide, the tournament will be live-streamed on Loco in English and Hindi.

The exclusive early access for BGMI Pro Series 2023 Finale is part of “Loco’s commitment to enhancing viewer experience and is available to all members of the Loco VIP Program”, said the company. The Loco VIP Program with its unique benefits and experiences has rapidly gained popularity among the platform’s users.

The company says that the VIP programme crossed 100K paying users within 60 days of its launch in mid-September 2023 while the current number is approximately 3 percent of the platform’s monthly active users (MAU). In addition to the live broadcast, Loco has expanded its platform accessibility with the launch of the Loco Android TV app, allowing fans to consume content on larger screens.

The group stage concluded earlier this week and was dominated by Team Insane where it scored eight Winner Winner Chicken Dinner (WWCD) wins out of the total 15 matches played. The team secured 328 points including 60 bonus points to win the group stage by a long margin. Blind Esports came second with 289 points, including 60 bonus points and four chicken dinners. Last year’s winners, Team Soul, finished fourth in the ranking with three wins and 233 points.