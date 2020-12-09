Advertisement

LG will outsource manufacturing of budget smartphones

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 09, 2020 4:19 pm

Latest News

LG has taken a decision to outsource more of its low and mid tier devices because of failing smartphone business.
Advertisement

LG is reforming its mobile division by outsourcing the manufacturing of its low-end and mid-range smartphones. This change would help LG to sustain longer and cut costs as its smartphone business which hasn't shown growth for almost the last two years.

 

A report from Reuters suggest that LG will outsource the design and manufacture of its smartphones while keeping the LG branding on the phones intact.  LG’s mobile communications business, which has reported an operating loss for 22 consecutive quarters, has created a new management title for original design manufacture (ODM), a spokeswoman for the South Korean company said. 

 

LG will now focus more of its R&D efforts on the premium tier smartphones such as the LG Explorer project devices. LG outsourcing the manufacturing of its low-end devices has been a normal practice for the company since a while. The mid-tier smartphones joined the list in last October while the move furthers ahead today. 

 

Advertisement

Although ranked No. 3 in global smartphone market in the first quarter of 2013 by Strategy Analytics, LG is not even among the top seven in the third quarter of this year after losing ground to Chinese smartphone makers like Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo, research firm Counterpoint says.

 

Going forward LG will focus on manufacturing only high-end smartphone inhouse

LG K42, LG K52 spotted on BIS website

LG W11, W31, and W31+ launched in India, prices start at Rs 9,490

LG Velvet pre-orders begin in India via Flipkart: Here are the Offers

LG Rollable Smartphone may launch next year in March

LG K92 5G announed with Snapdragon 690 SoC, 64MP quad rear cameras

LG Velvet with 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED display, 48MP triple rear cameras launched in India for Rs 36,990

Latest News from LG

You might like this

Tags: LG

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy A72 5G tipped to come with four cameras instead of five

MediaTek will launch Dimensity 800U powered 5G smartphones in India in 2021

Airtel Delhi Half Marathon used technology to keep the fans running from wherever they are, Here is how!

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies