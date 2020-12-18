Advertisement

LG UltraGear 27-inch gaming monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate launched in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 18, 2020 12:48 pm

The LG UltraGear 27GN950 features a 4K UHD resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, VESA Display HDR600 technology, and more.
LG has launched its new 27-inch gaming monitor (27GN950) under its UltraGear series in India. The LG UltraGear 27GN950 features a 4K UHD resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, VESA Display HDR600 technology, and more.

 

LG UltraGear 27GN950 Price

 

The LG 27GN950 UltraGear monitor is priced at Rs 59,999 and is available from online retails like Amazon as well as offline stores.

 

LG UltraGear 27GN950 Features and Specifications

 

The monitor features a 27-inch 4K UHD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 3840×2160 pixel resolution. With the VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC) technology, the 27GN950 can deliver virtually lossless 4K UHD images in 10-bit colour with a 144Hz refresh rate with a 1ms response rate via just a single DisplayPort cable. The embedded Nano IPS technology present in the UltraGear supports high-fidelity colour.

 

With the VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification, the UltraGear 27GN950 guarantees a certain level of quality in the form of outstanding colour accuracy, dynamic contrast, high luminance and a wide colour gamut. NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible and support for HDR ensures enhanced image quality with reduced screen tearing and minimized stutter that works seamlessly with VESA DSC for the realistic gaming experience, as per the company.

 

LG’s new UltraGear is the ideal all-in-one solution for those who livestream their gaming sessions thanks to its expansive 4K-resolution screen. The generously proportioned display can also be a big advantage for creative professionals when editing high-resolution files or accessing multiple applications simultaneously.


The support for 10-bit colour depth and hardware calibration gives the monitor the level of colour accuracy needed for professional-level video production work.

 

The connectivity options include 2x HDMI ports, a Display Port, a USB upstream port, and 2x USB downstream ports.

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

