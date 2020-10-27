Advertisement

LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 true wireless earbuds announced with Active Noise Cancellation

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 27, 2020 10:59 am

Latest News

LG TONE Free HBS-TFN7 is powered by a 390mAh battery and with fast charging, it offers one hour of playback with just five minutes of charging.
Advertisement

LG Electronics (LG) has expanded its LG TONE Free lineup with the introduction of its LG HBS-FN7 true wireless earbuds.

The LF TONE Free HBS-FN7 is priced at 219,000 won US$ 194 / Rs. 14215 approx.) and comes in Stylish Black and Modern White colours. Launched in South Korea, the LG TONE Free FN7 will also be available in key markets of North America, Europe and Asia starting in the fourth quarter.

LG HBS-FN7 offers Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), intuitive user experience, incredibly comfortable in-ear fit and noise isolation performance, Meridian-tuned premium sound, hygienic UVnano charging case.

LG TONE Free FN7 uses three microphones in each earbud to neutralize external sounds, in combination with the adjustable ear gels that have a patented twist-fit Vortex Ribs design to deliver a tighter in-ear seal to minimize outside noise seepage.

With ANC activated, users will have better sound output without any disturbances. Like all LG TONE Free earbuds, the HBS-FN7 features technology from Meridian Audio.

Accessible through the LG TONE Free app available for both Android and iOS devices, Meridian’s EQ sound settings provide an elevated listening experience via four customized presets: Natural for a clean, balanced sound, Immersive for a more three-dimensional performance, Bass Boost for extra power and depth and Treble Boost to bring greater clarity to vocals.

The HBS-FN7 also includes LG’s UVnano charging case. Using ultraviolet light, the case helps to keep the wearer’s ears cleaner by eliminating 99.9 percent of E. coli and S. aureus bacteria on the earbuds’ inner mesh. There’s a new LED lighting on top of the case for indicating the charging level and UVnano status.

As for the battery life, the LG TONE Free HBS-TFN7 is powered by a 390mAh battery and with fast charging, it offers one hour of playback with just five minutes of charging. The charging case provides additional 21 hours of usage. The earphones use Bluetooth 5.1, with support for the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs.

LG Q52 announced with 6.6-inch HD+ display, 48MP quad rear cameras

LG Wing launching in India on October 28

LG launches world's first rollable OLED TV at Rs 64 lakhs

1.75 lakh LG G8X smartphones sold in less than 12 hours on Flipkart during Big Billion Days sale

LG Velvet reportedly available on pre-order in India, price revealed

LG W31 spotted on Google Play Console revealing key specs

Latest News from LG

You might like this

Tags: LG

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Boat Watch Storm to go on sale from October 29th, priced at Rs 1,999

Realme Watch S with 1.3-inch round display to be launched on November 2

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

FAU-G game teaser, Boat Watch Storm, Google Pay, Samsung Galaxy F12

FAU-G game teaser, Boat Watch Storm, Google Pay, Samsung Galaxy F12
Google Pixel 4A Review: Should you invest Rs 29,999?

Google Pixel 4A Review: Should you invest Rs 29,999?
Apple iPhone 12 gets Appraisal, Google Pixel gets a Salary Cut?

Apple iPhone 12 gets Appraisal, Google Pixel gets a Salary Cut?
Micromax In launch on 3rd Nov, Jio Cricket app launched, iPhone 12 Offers

Micromax In launch on 3rd Nov, Jio Cricket app launched, iPhone 12 Offers
Lg Wings Launching in India, PubG looking to hire, Jio Pages

Lg Wings Launching in India, PubG looking to hire, Jio Pages
How to Use JioPages Browser?

How to Use JioPages Browser?

Latest Picture Story

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies