LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 true wireless earbuds announced with Active Noise Cancellation

LG Electronics (LG) has expanded its LG TONE Free lineup with the introduction of its LG HBS-FN7 true wireless earbuds.



The LF TONE Free HBS-FN7 is priced at 219,000 won US$ 194 / Rs. 14215 approx.) and comes in Stylish Black and Modern White colours. Launched in South Korea, the LG TONE Free FN7 will also be available in key markets of North America, Europe and Asia starting in the fourth quarter.



LG HBS-FN7 offers Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), intuitive user experience, incredibly comfortable in-ear fit and noise isolation performance, Meridian-tuned premium sound, hygienic UVnano charging case.



LG TONE Free FN7 uses three microphones in each earbud to neutralize external sounds, in combination with the adjustable ear gels that have a patented twist-fit Vortex Ribs design to deliver a tighter in-ear seal to minimize outside noise seepage.



With ANC activated, users will have better sound output without any disturbances. Like all LG TONE Free earbuds, the HBS-FN7 features technology from Meridian Audio.



Accessible through the LG TONE Free app available for both Android and iOS devices, Meridian’s EQ sound settings provide an elevated listening experience via four customized presets: Natural for a clean, balanced sound, Immersive for a more three-dimensional performance, Bass Boost for extra power and depth and Treble Boost to bring greater clarity to vocals.



The HBS-FN7 also includes LG’s UVnano charging case. Using ultraviolet light, the case helps to keep the wearer’s ears cleaner by eliminating 99.9 percent of E. coli and S. aureus bacteria on the earbuds’ inner mesh. There’s a new LED lighting on top of the case for indicating the charging level and UVnano status.



As for the battery life, the LG TONE Free HBS-TFN7 is powered by a 390mAh battery and with fast charging, it offers one hour of playback with just five minutes of charging. The charging case provides additional 21 hours of usage. The earphones use Bluetooth 5.1, with support for the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs.