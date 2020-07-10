Advertisement

LG to roll out its custom Velvet UI to more smartphones

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 10, 2020 10:33 am

The brand has confirmed that the custom UI will be available for more LG smartphones.
LG recently launched its new smartphone, the LG Velvet and it also unveiled its new custom user interface Velvet UI. Now, the brand has confirmed that the custom UI will be available for more LG smartphones. 

 

The company in a blog post reveals that it will roll out the new user interface to other LG models pretty soon. The LG smartphones will get the latest update via OTA update and users in India will also get the latest Velvet UI. The company is rolling out the latest UI, which is based on Android 10 to 6 premium smartphones. The list includes LG V50 ThinQ, LG G8 ThinQ, LG V50S ThinQ, LG V40 ThinQ, LG V35 ThinQ, and LG G7 ThinQ.

 

With this, the company will bring the custom user interface to other LG smartphones so that users can use it with ease. The latest UI comes with a host of interesting features and one should expect it to be available soon for the Indian market. 

 

LG Velvet specifications

 

Coming to the specifications of LG Velvet, it features a unique 3D Arc design with slightly curved edges and a 6.8-inch Full HD+ Cinema FullVision OLED display with 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution and 20.5: 9 aspect ratio. It is powered by 2.4Ghz octa-core Snapdragon 765G 7nm processor with 5G support coupled with Adreno 620 GPU.

 

On the camera front, the handset comes with a waterdrop camera design, meaning that the rear cameras are aligned vertically to give a feel of water droplets are falling. On the back, the LG Velvet features a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there’s a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

 

Latest Smartphones
