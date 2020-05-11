Advertisement

LG Stylo 6 leaked render shows triple camera and notched display

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 11, 2020 3:18 pm

Latest News

LG Stylo 6 will come with a notched display.
Advertisement

LG launched Stylo 5 smartphone last year in the US and now the company seems to soon unveil its successor which is dubbed as Stylo 6.

A press render of LG Stylo 6 has been shared by reliable leakster Evan Blass. As per the render, LG Stylo 6 will come with a notched display.  It has slimmer bezels on all four sides.

The rear of the phone will feature a triple camera setup placed horizontally and an LED flash. Below the camera module, a fingerprint scanner is also placed. The right side of the phone has the power button while the left side has the SIM card slot along with volume rocker and a dedicated key for Google Assistant.

The bottom edge of the phone has a USB-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, a microphone, an external speaker, and a slot for the stylus. The top portion has a secondary microphone. Specifications of the LG Stylo 6 are not known.

As of now, the official launch date of LG Stylo 6 is not revealed by the company yet. The render shows the date on the phone's home screen as May 18. It might be a probability that the company may announce the LG Stylo 6 on May 18.

LG Stylo 5 with built-in stylus, 6.2-inch Full HD+ FullVision display announced

LG Premier Pro Plus specs leaked via Google Play Console listing, user manual also leaked

LG starts taking pre-booking for all its products with new offers

LG Velvet launched with 48MP triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 765 SoC

Latest News from LG

You might like this

Tags: LG Stylo 6 LG Stylo 6 leaks LG Stylo 6 rumours LG Stylo 6 specs LG Stylo 6 launch

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition launched with Snapdragon 768G SoC, 6GB RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G mobile platform announced

Oppo A31 6GB RAM option goes on sale in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Vivo V19: Camera Preview

Vivo V19: Camera Preview
Realme Tv and Smartwatch going to launched in May

Realme Tv and Smartwatch going to launched in May
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others
Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years

Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years
Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19
Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200

Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies