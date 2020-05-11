LG Stylo 6 leaked render shows triple camera and notched display

LG Stylo 6 will come with a notched display.

LG launched Stylo 5 smartphone last year in the US and now the company seems to soon unveil its successor which is dubbed as Stylo 6.



A press render of LG Stylo 6 has been shared by reliable leakster Evan Blass. As per the render, LG Stylo 6 will come with a notched display. It has slimmer bezels on all four sides.



The rear of the phone will feature a triple camera setup placed horizontally and an LED flash. Below the camera module, a fingerprint scanner is also placed. The right side of the phone has the power button while the left side has the SIM card slot along with volume rocker and a dedicated key for Google Assistant.



The bottom edge of the phone has a USB-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, a microphone, an external speaker, and a slot for the stylus. The top portion has a secondary microphone. Specifications of the LG Stylo 6 are not known.



As of now, the official launch date of LG Stylo 6 is not revealed by the company yet. The render shows the date on the phone's home screen as May 18. It might be a probability that the company may announce the LG Stylo 6 on May 18.