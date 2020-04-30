Advertisement

LG starts taking pre-booking for all its products with new offers

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 30, 2020 1:27 pm

The company has also revealed that it will provide offers across product categories in Home Appliances, Home Electronics and Mobile segment.

LG Electronics has announced that it has opened the pre-booking for its products on its official website. The company has also revealed that it will provide offers across product categories in Home Appliances, Home Electronics and Mobile segment. 

 

Starting today the potential buyers can pre-book their favourite LG product and get gifts up to Rs 10,000. The company has revealed that the booking period starts from today i.e. April 29 and it will go till May 15, while the purchase period is till May 30, 2020. However, the company says that the deliveries of the products will be done post lockdown as per government guidelines. 

 

To start with, customers interested in buying LG’s G8X ThinQ smartphone can register their interest in the purchase of the smartphone during the promotion period and LG representative will contact them with detailed process to follow to get an instant discount of Rs 5000 and Jabra BT headset at Rs 1,999.

 

Moving on, customers Home Appliances including Refrigerator, Air conditioner, Washing Machine, Water Purifier, Air Purifier, Dishwasher or Microwave can avail a cashback of up to 12.5 per cent with partner bank cards like ICICI, Standard Chartered, HDFC, SBI and Bank of Baroda. The company is also offering  Flexi EMI schemes with 0 down payment,  up to 44 per cent discount on 4 years of AMC and an assured gift voucher of up to Rs 5,000. 

 

Additionally, customers will get an extended 1+4 year magnetron warranty on select models of Microwave, Free maintenance package worth Rs 4,200 for water purifiers, 5 year PCB warranty on inverter air conditioners. The lucky winners will stand a chance to win gift vouchers of up to Rs 10,000.

 

Customers booking Flat Panel Display /LG audio products will be entitled for lucky draw which

includes a chance to win LK7 Speakers. The company has also revealed some offers including one EMI waiver up-to Rs 17,500 and 15 per cent cashback (maximum Rs.15,000). Furthermore,  on the purchase of select OLED /UHD TV consumers can win get second Smart TV free worth up to Rs.35990.

 

Tags: LG LG home appliances LG Smart TVs LG smartphones LG pre-booking LG India

 

Reviews

