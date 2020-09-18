LG Q31 announced with dual rear cameras, Android 10, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC

LG Q31 comes in single metallic silver colour option.

LG has announced Q31 budget smartphone in Korea. The phone has similar design and specifications as the K31 that was launched in the US last month.



The LG Q31 is priced at KRW 2,09,000 (approx. Rs. 13,150) for the single 3GB + 32GB storage model and it comes in single metallic silver colour option. The phone will go on sale in South Korea from September 25.





LG Q31 features a 5.7-inch HD+ Notch FullVision display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and 18.9:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6762 processor along with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. The storage can be further expanded up to 1TB via microSD card slot.



The LG Q31 packs a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor just below the cameras. comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. There is a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left side as well. The phone is also compliant with eight MIL-STD 810G tests.



On the camera front, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel wide-angle secondary lens. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter housed inside the U-shaped notch.



LG Q31 is backed by a 3000mAh battery and it runs on Android 10. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, micro USB port, GPS/ GLONASS and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 147.82x71.12x8.63mm and weighs 146 grams.



