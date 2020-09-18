Advertisement

LG Q31 announced with dual rear cameras, Android 10, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 18, 2020 12:31 pm

Latest News

LG Q31 comes in single metallic silver colour option.
Advertisement

LG has announced Q31 budget smartphone in Korea. The phone has similar design and specifications as the K31 that was launched in the US last month.

The LG Q31 is priced at KRW 2,09,000 (approx. Rs. 13,150) for the single 3GB + 32GB storage model and it comes in single metallic silver colour option. The phone will go on sale in South Korea from September 25.


LG Q31 features a 5.7-inch HD+ Notch FullVision display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and 18.9:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6762 processor along with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. The storage can be further expanded up to 1TB via microSD card slot.

The LG Q31 packs a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor just below the cameras. comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. There is a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left side as well. The phone is also compliant with eight MIL-STD 810G tests.

On the camera front, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel wide-angle secondary lens. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter housed inside the U-shaped notch.

LG Q31 is backed by a 3000mAh battery and it runs on Android 10. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, micro USB port, GPS/ GLONASS and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 147.82x71.12x8.63mm and weighs 146 grams.

LG launches XBOOM Go Portable Speakers, price starts Rs 7,990

LG "Settles" on the Name Wing for its Upcoming Dual-Display Phone

LG to introduce rotating Wing smartphone on September 14

LG introduces new range of 8K OLED TVs

LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser projector announced

LG PuriCare wearable air purifier announced

Latest News from LG

You might like this

Tags: LG

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Moto E7 Plus launching in India on September 23

OnePlus introduces 'OnePlus Fridays' with exciting offers for community

Motorola Razr receives a huge price cut of Rs 30,000

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Recharge Plans

Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy m51 for Rs 22999, Realme 7i, Toshiba TV, Narzo 20 specs

Samsung Galaxy m51 for Rs 22999, Realme 7i, Toshiba TV, Narzo 20 specs
Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!

Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!
Realme 7i India launch, Smart Cam 360, Realme Smart TV 55, Jio Prepaid, DishTV

Realme 7i India launch, Smart Cam 360, Realme Smart TV 55, Jio Prepaid, DishTV
Infinix Note 7 First Impression

Infinix Note 7 First Impression
TWS earbuds buying Guide

TWS earbuds buying Guide
Jio Phone to cost around Rs 3500, Nokia 3.4, Vivo Y50, Vivo S1 Pro price cut

Jio Phone to cost around Rs 3500, Nokia 3.4, Vivo Y50, Vivo S1 Pro price cut

Latest Picture Story

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies