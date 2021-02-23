Advertisement

LG may not go ahead with the rollable smartphone

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 23, 2021 11:46 am

Latest News

LG may not go ahead with the rollable smartphone as it has halted the production of three OLED display projects
Advertisement

LG has been showcasing its rollable smartphone since last year but it now seems like the company is no more interested in the project or its circumstances have made it done so, as LG has halted the development of three OLED display projects. 

 

According to a Yonhap report, these displays were supposed to be equipped on upcoming innovative smartphones, including the LG rollable, and other foldable devices as well. Moreover, the projects were also being co-developed by known display maker BOE. BOE is now reportedly reviewing a claim regarding development costs to LG.

 

The main reason behind LG putting a hold on these OLED display projects is likely because of the difficulties it has been facing with its smartphone division. The rumoured launch timeline for the rollable phone was in March 2021. Although, LG hasn't confirmed whether the rollable display will launch this year but it seems like it's not coming anytime soon. 

 

Advertisement

This device was part of the ambitious Explorer Project which according to the company is a series of 'Unique Smartphones'. This project also includes the LG Wing, which came with a swivelling screen and was literally one of the unique smartphones launched worldwide. 

 

LG's rollable device worked in a way where the screen would roll out to an almost tablet-sized form factor, whenever the user needed more screen space. As the display rolls back in, the smartphone retains its normal form factor. 

 

The news comes amid a time when LG is also considering selling its smartphone business altogether. As per a recent report, LG Electronics CEO Bong-Seok Kwon sent out an email to employees stating that “all possibilities are open” for the future of the smartphone business 

 

Later, an LG spokesperson confirmed to Android Authority that "the internal memo was simply to address (mostly) local Korean rumours by informing employees that nothing had been decided yet on the future of our mobile business but that management was keeping an open mind", meaning nothing has been finalized yet. 

Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro, Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker launched in India

Motorola Edge S to launch as Motorola G100 globally, spotted on Geekbench

Huawei FreeBuds 4i announced with ANC, 10 hours of playback

Sony SRS-RA3000 wireless speaker with built-in 360 Reality Audio launched in India

Latest News from LG Mobile

You might like this

Tags: LG

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Moto G10, Moto G30 tipped to launch in India next month

Huawei Mate X2 announced with in-folding design, 90Hz display, Leica quad cameras and more

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing
Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies