LG launches new XBOOM ON2D party speaker for Rs 18,990

LG XBOOM ON2D speaker comes with powerful sound output, deep and thumping bass sound blast quality and 16.5 cm Woofer Size which boosts the overall sound performance.

LG has today launched the new LG XBOOM ON2D speaker in LG’s XBOOM model range called the XBOOM ON2D. The LG XBOOM ON2D party speaker will be available for a price of Rs. 18990 starting from this August.



The speaker comes with powerful sound output, deep and thumping bass sound blast quality and 16.5 cm Woofer Size which boosts the overall sound performance. With in-built karaoke features and innovative vocal sound control options that help adjust the music and microphone volume separately, it offers the loudest and clearest karaoke experience that makes your voice sound realistic. The speaker also provides versatile playback options like DVD/CD, USB, Bluetooth, FM and easy connectivity to the TV.



LG XBOOMs are known for their unique Karaoke feature. This time the ON2D model brings some more diversified features that include 2 mic ports, 9 Echo effects, Vocal Sound Control making the karaoke feature more powerful for realistic vocal sound and even enables you to do duets with two ports.



With input options like DVD/ CD, USB, Bluetooth, FM, XBOOM ON2D provides a variety of modes for playback. These are not just restricted to Mobile phones for connectivity, but one can also enjoy the other options as well.



The new XBOOM ON2D speaker has a phone cradle option making it a convenient place to keep your mobile phone safe. The speaker has a Powerful Sound Output with its 16.5 cm Woofer Size. It can also be connected to a TV via Bluetooth, Aux In and HDMI Out.