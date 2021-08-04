LG launches new range of Gram Laptops in India

LG Electronics is bringing its lineup of new gram laptops to India. The new range will be available both in online and offline channels.

The laptops will be priced starting at INR 74,999 in India and will be available in three sizes – 14 inches, 16 inches and 17 inches.

The new models are ultra-light, ultra-portable and boasting exceptional performance and long battery life.

The lineup includes three new models: LG gram 17 (model 17Z90P), LG gram 16 (model 16Z90P) and LG gram 14 (model 14Z90P). All of them come with 16:10 aspect ratio screens designed around maximizing work efficiency.

LG Gram Features

The gram 17 and gram 16 laptops feature high-resolution WQXGA (2560×1600). In addition, there is WUXGA (1920 x 1200) in gram 14, covering 99 percent (typical) of DCI-P3 colour space.

As per the company, these displays deliver stellar picture quality with vibrant, accurate colours, excellent contrast and sharp details.

The LG gram 17 boasts a large 17-inch screen while only weighing 1.35kg. The gram 16 and 14 models tip the scales at just 1.19kg and 999g, respectively. They are a scant 1.68cm (0.66 inches) thick. All three models achieve a screen-to-body ratio (STBR) of 90 percent thanks to LG’s ultra-narrow bezels and a hidden hinge design.

On the connectivity front, all variants boast of Thunderbolt 4. This can be used to Transfer, Charge and Display at Once and has USB 4 compatibility. The device is charged using a USB C type port. Further, all laptops have SSD storage with an additional expansion slot for user convenience.

The full metal body made from magnesium alloy used as aircraft material is lightweight and strong. Its durability is tested by passing the demanding MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability.

Commenting on the occasion, Hak Hyun Kim- Director- Home Entertainment- LG Electronics India said, “LG Gram has been designed to maximize the usability for the consumers. It is a laptop for multi-taskers, with a superior performance and strong battery life. With our continued focus on providing the most superlative experience for our customers by providing the latest technology that enhances their lifestyle, we believe this new Gram lineup will be setting new goals in the user experience and we are confident our customers will love it.”