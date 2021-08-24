LG launches 2021 lineup of OLED, QNED, Nano Cell, and UHD TVs in India

LG Electronics has announced the 2021 lineup of OLED, QNED, Nano Cell, and UHD TVs in India. The range of LG TVs includes the OLED Evo OLED, Nano Cell TV series, the all-new LG QNED series and finally the upgraded LG UHD AI ThinQ TVs.

LG 2021 lineup Pricing

The OLED TVs in 8K & 4K Resolution are available in sizes- 121 cms, 139 cms, 164 cms, 194 cms, 210 cms and 223 cms at a price starting from Rs 1,44,990. The LG QNED series, in 8K & 4K Resolution, is available in 164, 194 and 218 cm, with a starting range of Rs 2,66,990.

The LG 2021 TV Lineup has Nanocell TVs (4K Resolution). This has been designed in 108, 126, 139, 164, 189 and 218 cm and will start from INR 63,990. The 4K UHD AI ThinQ models will be available in sizes 108, 126, 139, 151, 164, 177 and 189 cms starting from Rs 50,990.

Features

LG’s 2021 OLED TVs boast self-lit panels that produce 33.2 million self-lit subpixels, wherein each pixel can literally create its own light and can turn on and off. Thus, one can enjoy the intense colour, infinite contrast and richer, deeper blacks while watching TV.

In the latest LG OLED series, the OLED Evo produces more light per pixel and maintains characteristics of the OLED Panel with high contrast & clarity. It helps in producing brighter and crisper images for an enthralling cinematic experience.

The LG OLED C1 series is available in 121 cms (48), 139 cms (55), 164 cms (65), 194 cms (77) and the newly introduced 210 cms (83) variant. LG OLED B1 series, packed with all the features of Dolby Vision IQ & Atmos, is available in two screen sizes- 139 cms (55) and 164 cms (65) – and comes with a Generation 4 Alpha 7 Processor.

LG has launched its range of QNED Mini LEDs which comes with Quantum Dot NanoCell Technology. It will be available in both 8K & 4K resolution under the series QNED99 & QNED91 respectively.

LG UHD AI ThinQ TVs features a slimmer 3-Side Cinema Screen design. LG UHD TV combines 4K picture quality with an incredibly large screen.

LG’s range of 2021 OLED TVs features Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos and Auto Volume Leveling. Auto Volume Leveling keeps consistent voice levels even when watching different apps and channels. They have been certified as low-blue light, flicker-free, and discomfort glare-free displays.

LG OLED TVs are also the first panels from any kind of TV to receive the Eyesafe certification. Additionally, LG OLED TVs are officially eco-friendly.

LG OLED TVs support Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Mode and is certified as HDMI 2.1. This helps in reducing motion blur and ghosting to barely noticeable levels. It is also the world’s first TV to support the incredible Dolby Vision HDR at 4K 120 FPS for gaming. It has an extremely low input lag with an incredible 1ms response time.

LG 2021 TV Lineup run webOS 6.0 and features built-in Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa. It runs on voice commands and opens up new possibilities for comfort and luxury.

LG’s New Magic Remote comes with an ergonomic design that’s easy to hold and a point and scroll system that allows faster searching. The remote comes with dedicated hotkeys for popular content and AI service providers.

Featured in LG’s Nano Cell & UHD TVs, Quad-Core Processor 4K removes video noise. Low resolution images are upscaled and reproduced at close to 4K quality.

Nano Cell 4K and UHD TV features LG’s own dynamic range technology, HDR 10 Pro. LG’s UHD TV provides vibrant colour and accurate detail with Active HDR. They are compatible with multiple streaming apps.

The new Game Optimizer automatically adjusts picture settings, optimizing graphics and visibility. One can manage all the settings in one place with modes optimized for various game genres: FPS, RPG, and RTS. Control contrast with black & white stabilization for better visibility.