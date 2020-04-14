LG Folder 2 dual screen flip phone launched

LG Folder 2 sports a 2.8-inch QVGA screen when you flip open and there is also a 0.9-inch mono front screen.

LG has launched its new Android flip phone - Folder 2 in South Korea. The LG Folder 2 is the successor of the first Folder which was launched in 2018. The phone is priced at 198,000 won (Rs 12,405 approx.) and it comes in New Platinum Grey and White colours.



The phone is powered by 1.1 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) processor with Adreno 304 GPU. It has 1GB RAM, 8GB Internal memory and expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD.



LG Folder 2 features a 2-megapixel rear camera and has a dedicated SOS key. Using the SOS key users can call a preregister number by pressing the key three times quickly within 1.5 seconds. At the same time, the contact will also get the location information via text message.



The device comes with a T9 keypad which also has a hotkey button. Users can activate the AI voice by pressing the hotkey button. The AI voice service recognizes and answers the voice when the user presses the hotkey button and asks questions from AI for weather, date, time, and more. For avoiding unintentional data charge, it comes with data security feature.



The smartphone is loaded with Android OS and is backed up by a 1470 battery. The phone measures 107.9 x 55 x 18mm and the weight is 127 grams. Connectivity features of the LG Folder 2 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, and GPS.