Advertisement

LG 2021 range of soundbars with Dolby Atmos and AI features announced

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 06, 2021 4:28 pm

Latest News

The new lineup offers high-quality audio, easy connectivity, smart functionality with a modern look that are designed to work well with any decor.
Advertisement

LG Electronics announced its 2021 LG Soundbar lineup. New LG Soundbar models including SP11RA, SP9YA, SP8YA, SP7Y and SPD7Y will begin rolling out starting this month in key markets in Europe and North America, with additional models coming later this year.

 

The new lineup offers high-quality audio, easy connectivity, smart functionality with a modern look that are designed to work well with any decor.

Advertisement

 

The company’s soundbars allow users to take advantage of LG TV’s AI Sound Pro feature. Audio from the TV is played through the soundbar via TV Sound Mode Share. The 2021 lineup is compatible with multiple voice assistants including Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Siri. And with support for Apple AirPlay, customers can stream, control, and share their favorite music and other content directly from their iPhone, iPad or Mac.

 

The new models feature Meridian Audio tuning and Meridian technology, when in Music Mode. All the 2021 soundbars from LG support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for dynamic three-dimensional audio. LG’s soundbars also combine up-firing front height channels with wireless rear up-firing height channels.

 

Select models are Hi-Res Audio certified, capable of lossless playback at 24bit/96kHz. For inputs, the soundbars will support eARC, along with USB-playback and Bluetooth streaming.

 

AI Room Calibration offers optimal sound in any environment, using spatial awareness technology to measure a room’s dimensions then customizing the soundbar’s audio settings in accordance with the specific characteristics of the space. AI Sound Pro uses adaptive sound control to automatically adjust frequency range and sound field extension, depending on which genre of content the user is watching: news, music or cinema.

 

LG to unveil CordZero ThinQ A9 Kompressor+ cordless vacuum at CES 2021

CES 2021: LG announces 2021 OLED TV lineup

LG launches new 2021 range of DUALCOOL Inverter air conditioners starting at Rs 36,990

Latest News from LG

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

iGear RazorBeat wireless 10W Soundbar with In-built Subwoofer launched

Samsung launches Samsung TV Plus service in India

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies