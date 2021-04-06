LG 2021 range of soundbars with Dolby Atmos and AI features announced

The new lineup offers high-quality audio, easy connectivity, smart functionality with a modern look that are designed to work well with any decor.

LG Electronics announced its 2021 LG Soundbar lineup. New LG Soundbar models including SP11RA, SP9YA, SP8YA, SP7Y and SPD7Y will begin rolling out starting this month in key markets in Europe and North America, with additional models coming later this year.

The new lineup offers high-quality audio, easy connectivity, smart functionality with a modern look that are designed to work well with any decor.

The company’s soundbars allow users to take advantage of LG TV’s AI Sound Pro feature. Audio from the TV is played through the soundbar via TV Sound Mode Share. The 2021 lineup is compatible with multiple voice assistants including Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Siri. And with support for Apple AirPlay, customers can stream, control, and share their favorite music and other content directly from their iPhone, iPad or Mac.

The new models feature Meridian Audio tuning and Meridian technology, when in Music Mode. All the 2021 soundbars from LG support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for dynamic three-dimensional audio. LG’s soundbars also combine up-firing front height channels with wireless rear up-firing height channels.

Select models are Hi-Res Audio certified, capable of lossless playback at 24bit/96kHz. For inputs, the soundbars will support eARC, along with USB-playback and Bluetooth streaming.

AI Room Calibration offers optimal sound in any environment, using spatial awareness technology to measure a room’s dimensions then customizing the soundbar’s audio settings in accordance with the specific characteristics of the space. AI Sound Pro uses adaptive sound control to automatically adjust frequency range and sound field extension, depending on which genre of content the user is watching: news, music or cinema.