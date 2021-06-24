Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4, L13 Gen 2, L13 Yoga Gen 2, and new IdeaPad Chromebook models launched

Lenovo has launched Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4, L13 Gen 2, L13 Yoga Gen 2, and new IdeaPad Chromebook models.

Lenovo is now releasing new laptops, including the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4, ThinkPad L13 Gen 2, ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2, IdeaPad 5i Chromebook, and IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook. The ThinkPad L series laptops come with the latest AMD Ryzen Mobile processors.

The ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 starts at EUR 749 (approx Rs 66,500), the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 starts at EUR 2,099 (approx Rs 1.86 lakh), while the ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 starts at EUR 649 (approx Rs 57,600). These models will be available for purchase from August this year.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook also starts at EUR 399 (approx Rs 35,400) and will be available this month in Abyss Blue and Iron Grey colour options. The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook also starts at EUR 399 and will be available from July in Sand and Storm Grey colours.

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2, ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 Specifications

Both models feature a 13.3-inch display with 300 nits of peak brightness. The Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 will get you up to full HD resolution along with optional touchscreen functionality. At the same time, the ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 comes with a sole touchscreen full-HD display option.

The laptops are powered by up to AMD Ryzen 5000 Pro series processors with integrated AMD Radeon graphics paired with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and up to 1TB PCIe SSD. Both of them run Windows 10 Pro.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, 1 x HDMI 2.0 port, 2 x USB Type-C 3.2 ports, 2 x USB Type-A 3.2 ports, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 comes with an optional rear-facing camera as well. Both models pack a 46Whr battery that can last 10+ hours.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 Specifications

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme sports a 16-inch display with up to 4K resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, 600 nits of peak brightness, HDR400 certification, and 10-bit colour.

It is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i9 H-Series vPro processor coupled up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 16GB VRAM. You can get up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD for storage.

For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, an HDMI 2.1 port, 2 x USB Type-C 3.1 ports, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SD card reader, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an optional Nano-SIM slot. There is a 90Whr battery that can last up to 10.7 hours as per Lenovo's claims. The laptop runs on Windows 10 Pro, and you also get a Dolby Atmos powered speaker system.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook, Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Specifications

The IdeaPad 5i Chromebook features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) touchscreen IPS display with 300 nits of peak brightness, whereas the IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook comes with a 13.3-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS touchscreen display with 250 nits of peak brightness. The laptops run on ChromeOS.

Both of them can be powered by up to Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPUs. The IdeaPad 5i Chromebook can have up to 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. The IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook comes in a single 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB PCle SSD variant. Both the laptops come with dual 2W stereo speakers with Waves Audio tuning. Ths Battery life on these Chromebooks is said to last up to 10 hours.