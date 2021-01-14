Advertisement

Lenovo releases new ThinkBook lineup of laptops at CES 2021

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 14, 2021 3:47 pm

Lenovo has released 4 new ThinkBook branded laptops at CES 2021 featuring 16:10 ratio displays.
Lenovo has released new ThinkBook lineup of laptops including ThinkBook 13x i, ThinkBook 14p Gen 2, and ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 laptops. The laptops come with 16:10 aspect ratio displays along with Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos (available only in select models). 

 

The Lenovo ThinkBook 13x i price starts at $1,199 (approx Rs 87,700), the ThinkBook 14p Gen 2 starts at $849 (approx Rs 62,200) while the ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 carries a starting price tag of $1,299 (approx Rs 95,000). 

 

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i starts at $1,549 (approx Rs 1,13,300). As per Lenovo, all the new ThinkBook models will go on sale starting the first quarter of 2021.

 

Lenovo ThinkBook 14p Gen 2 Specifications 

 

Thinkbook 14p

 

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14p Gen 2 comes with up to 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with 300 nits of peak brightness and VESA DisplayHDR True Black standard. The laptop is equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen mobile processors with up to AMD Ryzen 9 5000 H Series. 

 

The processor is coupled with up to 32GB DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD. In terms of connectivity, the laptop includes USB Type-C, HDMI 2.0, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.0. It also includes a fingerprint reader and an IR camera along with Windows Hello support.

 

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i specifications

 

Gen 2 i

 

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i features a primary 13.3-inch WQXGA IPS display with a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent and a secondary 12-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) E-Ink secondary display that also supports touch inputs. It also has the new e-ink User Interface. 

 

It is powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD. The laptop is 13.9mm thick and weighs less than 1.3 kilograms. 

 

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 specifications

 

16p Gen2

 

The Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 comes with a 16-inch 2.5K IPS display and there's also an option to get a pre-calibrated display with X-Rite Pantone certification. 

It is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen mobile processors, along with up to next-generation Nvidia GeForce RTX discrete graphics. The laptop is 19.9mm thick and weighs 2 kilograms.

 

Lenovo ThinkBook 13x i specifications

 

13x i

 

The Lenovo ThinkBook 13x i features a 13.3-inch WQXGA IPS display with 400 nits of peak brightness a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels along with Dolby Vision support. The display comes with touch support and has a 180-degree flat hinge design. 

 

It comes with up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD. Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.0. 

 

There is also a 53W battery and is based on Intel Evo platform that is meant for slim yet powerful Windows machines. The ThinkBook 13x i comes in Cloud Gray and Storm Gray colour options. It laptop comes with a thin 12.9mm chassis and weighs less than 1.2 kilograms. Lenovo has also offered Dolby Atmos support. 

