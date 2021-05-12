Lenovo Legion 7i, Legion 5i, Legion 5i Pro announced with latest Intel Core Tiger Lake-H CPUs

Lenovo has launched three new laptops with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core Tiger Lake-H series CPUs.

Lenovo didn't want to get behind other brands that are launching laptops with the latest Intel Core H-series processors and as a result, the company has announced the Lenovo Legion 7i, Legion 5i, and Legion 5i Pro gaming laptops equipped with the latest Intel CPUs.

The Lenovo Legion 7i starts at $1,769.99 (approx Rs 1.30 lakh) and the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro starts at $1,329.99 (approx Rs 97,700). The former is available in Storm Grey colour while the latter comes in Stingray White, Storm Grey colour options. Both of these models will be available from June this year.

The Lenovo Legion 5i available in Phantom Blue and Stingray White colours. starts at $969.99 (approx Rs 71,300) and will be available from July. Lenovo Legion Y25g-30 gaming monitor starts at $699.99 (approx Rs 51,400) and will be available starting October this year.

There is no information as to when these laptops would arrive in India or in other regions.

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro, Legion 5i Specifications

The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro is offered in a single 16-inch display size which is a WQXGA IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate, resolution of 2,560x1,600 pixels, 500 nits peak brightness, up to VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, Low Blue Light - TUV certification, and 16:10 aspect ratio.

The Lenovo Legion 5i comes in two sizes including 15.6-inch and a 17-inch display model. The 15.6-inch variant can be equipped with up to a WQHD IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate, resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels, 3ms response time, 100 percent sRGB coverage, 300 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision support, and Nvidia G-Sync support. The 17-inch model has a lesser resolution with up to a full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate, and 72 percent NTSC coverage.

You get a claimed battery life of up to 8 hours with the connectivity options including 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, 3 x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 1 x HDMI 2.1 port, card reader (only on 17-inch Legion 5i) and an Ethernet jack. For wireless connectivity, you get Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6. You also get two 2W speakers for the audio experience.

All the three laptops can be powered by upto an 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H CPU and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The Lenovo Legion 5i and the Legion 5i Pro come with up to 32GB of RAM while the 17-inch Legion 5i variant comes with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz. For storage, the 15.6-inch model gets up to 2TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD while the 17-inch model and the Legion 5i Pro are equipped with up to 1TB PCIe SSD Gen 4 storage.

Lenovo Legion 7i Specifications

The Lenovo Legion 7i sports a 16-inch WQXGA IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate, screen resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels, 3ms response time, 100 percent sRGB coverage, and 16:10 aspect ratio. There is 500 nits of peak brightness, up to VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, Nvidia G-Sync support, and Dolby Vision support is present as well.

The laptop runs up to Windows 10 Pro and is powered by up to an 11th Generation Intel Core i9-11980HK processor paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM that has 165W maximum power. The machine is equipped with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and up to 2TB PCIe SSD storage.

The connectivity options on the Lenovo Legion 7i remain the same as the Legion 5i and Legion 5i Pro models. The audio on the laptop is coming through two 2W super linear speaker system and a smart amp with Nahimic Audio. The battery life is claimed to last up to 8 hours.