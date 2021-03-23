Advertisement

Lenovo launches Yoga Slim 7i Carbon in India with 11th Gen Intel Core Processor, QHD display and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 23, 2021 2:37 pm

Latest News

Lenovo has launched its latest Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop in India with a 180-degree hinge, two harman speakers, QHD display and more
Lenovo today announced the launch of Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop in India. The laptop weighs just 966 grams and is a premium-looking machine that is powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processor. 

 

The Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop is now available at a starting price of Rs 1,19,990 and will go on sale on Lenovo.com from 23 March. It will be available on other channels including 400+ Lenovo Exclusive Stores from 25 March onwards. 

 

Yoga Slim 7i Carbon Specifications 

Slim 7i carbon

The Yoga Slim 7i sports a 13.3-inch QHD+ IPS screen with 2,560 x 1,440 pixels resolutions and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The laptop has a 91% screen to body ratio, 100% sRGB coverage, 300 nits of brightness. The display is also Dolby Vision certified. It has a thickness of 14.25mm. The Slim 7i is also fingerprint resistant thanks to the anti-fingerprint property.  

 

This machine is also certified for nine MIL-STD-810G military-grade standards to withstand dust-resistant, extreme temperature-resistant, and even drop test as per the company. 

Slim 7i carbon white

The new Slim 7i Carbon is powered by up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD. The laptop comes with integrated Intel Iris XE graphics. The laptop is also Intel Evo platform certified which means it is verified by Intel for real-life world performance and has gone through multiple testing and validation during the design stage.

 

For ports, you get a headphone and mic combo, a USB Type-C port, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports. The Type-C port on the Slim 7i is capable of charging and also supports an external display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home OS. 

 

The laptop is backed by a 50Whr battery with 15 hours of video playback or up to 13 hours of productive work as per the company's claims. There is also quick charge support which offers 2 hours of video playback with just 15 minutes of charge.

 

Additional features include dual 2W Harman speakers that are also Dolby Atmos-certified, Cortana and Alexa support, Lenovo Smart Assist, IR Camera, dual microphones, Lenovo Intelligent Thermal System 4.0 to overdrive system performance and extend battery life, and also Lenovo Vantage application that enables deeper customisation of smart settings, added protection from security threats, and diagnosis of computer performance issues. 

Latest News from Lenovo

Tags: Lenovo

 

0 Comments

