Lenovo launches Yoga Pad Pro, Pad Pro 2021, Pad Plus 11 and Pad 11

Lenovo has launched four new tablets in China out of which two of the tablets are powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC. Lenovo has equipped the Pad Pro 2021 with a JBL quad speaker system.

Lenovo has unveiled a bunch of new tablets in China including the Yoga Pad Pro, Pad Pro 2021, Pad Plus 11 and the Pad 11. All of the laptops are powered by Snapdragon processors and all of them run on ZUI 12.5 based on Android 12.

The Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro is up for pre-orders in China and is priced at CNY 3,300 (approx Rs 37,500). The Lenovo Pad Pro 2021 will go on sale in China on May 31 for CNY 2,500 (approx Rs 28,400) and Lenovo Pad Plus 11 will go on sale in China on May 31 with a cost of CNY 1,600 (approx Rs 18,200). The Lenovo Pad 11 will be available soon at a price of CNY 1,100 (approx Rs 12,500).

Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro Specifications

The Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro sports a 13-inch LTPS LCD panel with a resolution of 2,160 x 1,350 pixels, 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% sRGB coverage, HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. This display has a maximum of 400 nits of brightness. The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

On the back of the tablet, you get a stand so you can position the tablet as per your needs. There's no camera on the back while you do get an 8-megapixel shooter on the front, accompanied by a 3D ToF sensor that can be used for face recognition.

The tablet runs on ZUI 12.5 based on Android 11 and has a 10,200 mAh battery with a claimed video playback time of 12 hours. The tablet also has support for Quick Charge 4. Connectivity options include USB-C 3.1 port, micro-HDMI, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2. The micro-HDMI port can allow one to use the tablet as an external display for their laptop.

Lenovo Pad Pro 2021 Specifications

The Lenovo Pad Pro 2021 sports a 11.5-inch OLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate, 1 ms response time, resolution of 2560x1600 pixels, 100% DCI-P3 color space, 600 nits of peak brightness, DC Dimming, Dolby Vision as well as HDR10+ support.

The tablet is powered by the same Snapdragon 870 chip as the Yoga Pad Pro, coupled with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage which is also expandable via Micro-SD card slot. The tablet has a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary shooter and a 5MP ultrawide-angle sensor with 120º FoV. On the front there is an 8MP selfie camera and a ToF camera for face recognition.

The tablet is backed by a 8600mAh battery with Quick Charge 3 support for up to 20W of power. There's a claimed video playback time of 15 hours. Connectivity options include USB-C 3.1 port, Wi-Fi 6 (MIMO 2x2) and Bluetooth 5.1.

Additional features include 6W JBL quad speaker system with Dolby Atmos support, a fingerprint reader, an optional keyboard cover and an optional stylus that can sense 4,096 levels of pressure.

Lenovo Pad Plus 11 Specifications

The Lenovo Pad Plus 11 is more of a mid-range tablet and features an 11-inch LCD panel with 2,000 x 1,200 pixels resolution and standard 60Hz refresh rate. The Lenovo Pad Plus is powered by a Snapdragon 750G chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card slot.

There's a 13-megapixel single shooter on the back with an 8-megapixel + ToF sensor setup on the front. You can also attach an optional keyboard cover to the tablet via the pogo pins. The tablet is backed by a 7,700mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support over USB-C.

There is a claimed video playback time of 12 hours and also 12 hours of web browsing. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 (MIMO 2x2), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB-C port. The tablet also has an IP52 certification and the speaker setup remains the same as the Pad Pro 2021.

Lenovo Pad 11 Specifications

The Lenovo Pad 11 gets the same 11-inch LCD panel with 2,000 x 1,200 pixels resolution and standard 60Hz refresh rate as the Plus model. The camera setup also remains identical with a 13-megapixel rear shooter and an 8-megapixel front cam along with a ToF sensor.

This tablet is backed by the Snapdragon 662 chip with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage which is expandable. You get the same pogo pin connectors and the 7,700mAh capacity and Quick Charge 3.0 support (20W) over USB-C as the Plus variant. For wireless connectivity, there's Wi-Fi 5, GPS and Bluetooth. You also get the quad speaker JBL system but with 4W of power. This tablet is also IP52 rated.