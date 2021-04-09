Advertisement

Lenovo launches Legion Phone Duel 2 with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 888, twin-turbo fan active cooling and more

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : April 09, 2021 10:32 am

Lenovo has launched its latest gaming smartphone called Legion Phone Duel 2 with the highest-end specifications seen in an Android phone
Lenovo is finally taking off the wraps from its Legion 2 Duel phone and it comes with the highest-end specifications ever seen in a smartphone. The smartphone has a 144hz OLED panel, two X-Axis linear vibration motors for better haptic experience, dual stereo front facing speakers and a lot more. 

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2

The Lenovo Legion 2 Duel is available in Ultimate Black and Titanium White and comes in multiple configurations, some of which are exclusive to certain regions and aren't available in all. Below are the prices for the different regions:

 

  1. 8GB RAM + 128GB = ¥3699 (approx Rs 42,100)
  2. 12GB RAM + 128GB = ¥4099 (approx Rs 46,700)
  3. 12GB RAM + 256GB = €799 (approx Rs 70,000), ¥4399 (approx Rs 50,100)
  4. 16GB RAM + 512GB =  €999 (approx Rs 88,200), ¥5299 (approx Rs 60,400)
  5. 18GB RAM + 512GB = ¥5999 (approx Rs 68,400)

 

While the availability of the smartphone in the US is “to be determined”, it will be available for purchase in Europe and the Asia Pacific regions starting May.

 

Lenovo Legion 2 Duel Specifications 

Legion Phone Duel 2

The Lenovo Legion 2 Duel sports a 6.92-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display that has a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, a 2460 x 1080 resolution, 1300-nits of peak brightness, a 144Hz refresh rate, a 720Hz touch response rate, and a 3.8ms response time. The display supports 8-bit HDR display with a Pixelworks i6 chipset. There is Gorilla Glass 5 Protection present as well. 

 

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to a whopping 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. For the optics, the Legion Phone 2 Pro has a dual camera setup consisting of an OmniVision 64MP f/1.9 1.0 µm primary sensor paired with a 16MP f/2.2 123° ultrawide angle camera. There is a 44MP front-facing shooter that is pop-up sliding out from the right side of the phone. 

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2

The Legion 2 Duel is backed by a 5,500mAh battery split into two cells of 2750mAh each. The splitting of two batteries allowed Lenovo to put in 90W fast charging support and through two USB-C ports. You can connect to both the ports at once that will charge the phone at 90W, or otherwise if you plug it into a single one, it charges at just 45W.

Legion Phone Duel 2

 

The phone has a twin-turbo fan active cooling system built into it. One is an intake fan with 29 blades and a 12,500 RPM while the other is an output fan that pushes out the hot air. It too has 29 blades but its RPM is higher at 15,000. Lenovo says that the fans have a noise level of 24.7dB and a life of up to 50,000 hours which converts to almost 6 years. Lenovo has also included a vapor chamber with liquid cooling for passive cooling. The phone also has four ultrasonic shoulder keys, dual force touch sensors, and dual capacitance keys. 

 

The dual front-facing magnet speakers are tuned by Dolby with Atmos support which also has a smart amplifier. For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 6, one USB-C 3.1 port for charging and DisplayPort support, 1 USB-C for power in, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and 5G. 

Tags: Lenovo Lenovo Legion

 

