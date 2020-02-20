Lenovo launches HD116 wireless headphones for Rs 2,499

Lenovo HD116 is available for the Indian customers on Amazon currently and soon going to launch on Flipkart by the end of this month.

Lenovo is strengthening its portfolio in India by launching HD 116 wireless headphones at Rs 2,499. Lenovo HD116 is available for the Indian customers on Amazon currently and soon going to launch on Flipkart by the end of this month.



The headphones are upgraded with Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility and support HSP/HFP/AVRCP/A2DP. They are equipped with dual EQ Mode, the headsets support extra bass & standard mode.



Power-packed with EQ technology, HD116 wireless headphones are claimed to render phenomenal experience of sound quality and comfort. EQ mode enables you to switch between two modes of extra bass and pure bass by pressing a single button.



These headphones are equipped with 300mah rechargeable battery that gives a 24 hours playtime basis volume. They have a folding headband which allows the headphone to be collapsed for portability when on the go. They are compatible with most iOS and Android devices: Smartphones, tablets, pcs and other devices that support a Bluetooth wireless audio profile (advanced audio).



XieSenchu, CEO, International Business at Shenzhen Aodishi Technology Limited, Lenovo Beijing's authorized Channel Partner for Sales in India, said "“HD 116 is designed to offer a seamless experience of sound quality and wireless convenience to customers. The latest product offering is a classic amalgamation of sturdy look, superior quality, great sound output and strong Bluetooth connectivity. In India, there are limited choices for millennials when it comes to opting for excellent audio experiences at an economical price. We have great expectations from the Indian market, and we strongly believe that this innovation will help in addressing the overall demand of the customers.”