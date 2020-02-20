  • 17:41 Feb 20, 2020

Advertisement

Lenovo launches HD116 wireless headphones for Rs 2,499

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 20, 2020 4:33 pm

Latest News

Lenovo HD116 is available for the Indian customers on Amazon currently and soon going to launch on Flipkart by the end of this month.
Advertisement

Lenovo is strengthening its portfolio in India by launching HD 116 wireless headphones at Rs 2,499. Lenovo HD116 is available for the Indian customers on Amazon currently and soon going to launch on Flipkart by the end of this month.

The headphones are upgraded with Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility and support HSP/HFP/AVRCP/A2DP. They are equipped with dual EQ Mode, the headsets support extra bass & standard mode.

Power-packed with EQ technology, HD116 wireless headphones are claimed to render phenomenal experience of sound quality and comfort. EQ mode enables you to switch between two modes of extra bass and pure bass by pressing a single button.

These headphones are equipped with 300mah rechargeable battery that gives a 24 hours playtime basis volume. They have a folding headband which allows the headphone to be collapsed for portability when on the go. They are compatible with most iOS and Android devices: Smartphones, tablets, pcs and other devices that support a Bluetooth wireless audio profile (advanced audio).

XieSenchu, CEO, International Business at Shenzhen Aodishi Technology Limited, Lenovo Beijing's authorized Channel Partner for Sales in India, said "“HD 116 is designed to offer a seamless experience of sound quality and wireless convenience to customers. The latest product offering is a classic amalgamation of sturdy look, superior quality, great sound output and strong Bluetooth connectivity. In India, there are limited choices for millennials when it comes to opting for excellent audio experiences at an economical price. We have great expectations from the Indian market, and we strongly believe that this innovation will help in addressing the overall demand of the customers.”

Lenovo Ego smartwatch now available on Amazon at Rs 1999

Lenovo M10 tablet launched for Rs 13,990

Lenovo teases Legion-branded gaming smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC

Lenovo TWS HT10 Pro wireless earbuds to launch soon in India for Rs 4,499

Latest News from Lenovo

You might like this

Tags: Lenovo

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Syska launches 4 in 1 Quartet LED bulb for Rs 350

HiFuture launches FlyBuds True Wireless Earbuds with touch controls for Rs 2499

Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 launched in India for Rs 1,299

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Top Features

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies