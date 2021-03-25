Lenovo launches 8 new laptops including Chromebooks focused at education sector

Lenovo has launched eight new laptops which includes Windows-powered laptops as well as Chromebooks.

Advertisement

Lenovo has introduced a bunch of new laptops today that are aimed at the education sector. Out of the eight new machines, four of them run on Windows OS while the rest of the four are Chromebooks. These laptops are said to be designed to withstand the “rigors of modern learning” and include features that can help students and educators transition from classroom to remote learning.

Based on the model numbers, the Lenovo 14e Gen 2, 100e, 300e,500e Gen 3 models are Chromebooks, and Lenovo 14w Gen 2 and 100w, 300w, 500w Gen 3 are Windows laptops.

While the laptops haven't made their way to India yet, here is the US pricing and availability details of the laptops:

Advertisement

Lenovo 14w and 14e Gen 2 – May 2021 - $334 (approx Rs 24,200) Lenovo 300e and 300w Gen 3 – May 2021 - $359 (approx Rs 26,000) Lenovo 500e Gen 3 – May 2021 – $429 (approx Rs 31,100) Lenovo 500w Gen -3 June 2021 – $429 Lenovo 100e Gen 3 – May 2021 – $299 (approx Rs 21,700) Lenovo 100w Gen 3 – June 2021 – $299







Lenovo 14w, 14e Gen 2 Specifications

Both of these laptops come with 3 display variants including a 14-inch HD TN Non-Touch panel with 220 nits brightness, 14-inch FHD IPS touch with 300 nits brightness, and a 14-inch FHD IPS non-touch with 250 nits brightness. The machines are powered by the dual-core AMD 3015e processors. You get up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 128GB eMMC or 256GB M.2 SSD.

Ports include a single USB C port, 2 USB 3.1 ports, a single HDMI 1.4 port, and a headphone jack onboard. The claimed battery life is up to 10 hours with the 57Wh battery. Additional features include 720p front camera with a privacy shutter for more privacy.

Lenovo 300w, 300e Gen 3 Specifications

These laptops feature an 11.6-inch HD IPS Touch panel with a 1366 x 768-pixel resolution, 250 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. They are powered by the same dual-core AMD 3015e processors paired with 4GB of DDR4 RAM and 128GB of M.2 SSD storage. In case of Chromebook, its 64GB eMMC storage. In addition to the 720p front camera, these laptops offer an optional 5MP rear camera.

For ports, you get a single USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, an HDMI 1.4b port, 2 USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a microSD card reader, and a headphone jack.

Lenovo 100W, 100e Gen 3 Specifications

The two laptops feature 11.6-inch HD TN panel with a 1366 x 768-pixel resolution and 250 nits peak brightness. Yet again, they are powered by the dual-core AMD 3015e processors coupled with 4GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 128GB of storage (32GB eMMC on Chromebook).

Port connections includes a single USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, an HDMI 1.4b port, 2 USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a microSD card reader, and a headphone jack. The battery lasts for up to 10 hours on these machines as per Lenovo. There's a 720p camera with a privacy shutter here as well.

Lenovo 500w, 500e Gen 3 Specifications

The 500e Gen 3 is powered by the Intel Celeron N5100 while the 500w is powered by the Intel Pentium N6000 processor. They feature an 11.6-inch HD IPS Touch displays with 1366 x 768-pixel resolution and 250 nits of peak brightness with Corning Gorilla Glass. The SoCs are paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB M.2 SSD storage (64GB eMMC on Chromebook).

You get the same ports as on the 100w and 100e Gen 3, while retaining the 720p front cam with a privacy shutter.