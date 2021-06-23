Advertisement

Lenovo K13 Note announced with Snapdragon 460 SoC and 48MP quad rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 23, 2021 11:40 am

Lenovo K13 Note features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio.
Lenovo has announced a new entry-level smartphone known as the Lenovo K13 Note in Russia. The phone looks like a rebranded model of the Moto G10 which was launched in the European market in February.

 

Lenovo K13 Note is priced at RUB 12,490 (approx. Rs 12,800) for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. It comes in Aurora Grey and Pearl Sakura colour options.

Lenovo K13 Note Specs


The Lenovo K13 Note features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with the Adreno 610 GPU. The phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The storage is expandable through a hybrid SIM solution.

 

The phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel f/1.7 main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two additional 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. At the front, the phone carries an 8-megapixels selfie sensor housed inside a water-drop style notch.

 

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It measures 165.22x75.73x9.19mm and weighs 200 grams.

 

It is also backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. On the software front, the K13 Note runs Android 11 out of the box. The phone also houses a physical fingerprint sensor.

