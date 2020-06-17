Advertisement

Lenovo Flex aka Yoga 5G 2-in-1 convertible laptop with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx SoC announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 17, 2020 11:41 am

The same laptop will be known as Lenovo Yoga 5G in other markets.

Lenovo has announced the launch of its latest Lenovo Flex 5G laptop in the US. The same laptop will be known as Lenovo Yoga 5G in other markets. 

 

The laptop comes with a price tag of $1,399 (approx. Rs 1,06,500) in the US and it will be available for purchase in the UK, Switzerland and China as well. The latest convertible laptop from Lenovo comes loaded with a host of interesting features. 

 

To start with, it comes with premium aluminium and soft-touch magnesium alloy and it weighs just 1.3 kgs. The laptop comes with a 14-inch display with up to Quad HD display with a screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and up to 500 nits brightness. The laptop is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G processor with an integrated Snapdragon X55 modem. The laptop runs on Windows 10 Pro operating system and it has a dedicated kill switch for WiFi as well. 

 

The laptop is loaded with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage. For graphics, the laptop is equipped with Adreno 680 GPU. The laptop comes loaded with an HD 720p camera with ThinkShutter privacy cover. For security, it features an IR camera and fingerprint reader. The Lenovo Flex 5G or Yoga 5G comes with dual front-facing speakers optimised with Dolby Atmos. In terms of connectivity, it supports two USB Type-C ports, 3.5mm audio jack, connectivity switch, SIM card slot, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

 

