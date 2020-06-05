Advertisement

Lenovo Chromebook 3 launched with 11-inch display, 4GB RAM

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 05, 2020 2:21 pm

Lenovo Chromebook 3 features 11-inch display with 1366 x 768 pixel resolution and 250 nits brightness.
Lenovo has quietly announced the launch of its latest Chromebook in the United States. Dubbed as Chromebook 3, it is available for purchase from the company's website for $229. It comes in two tone onyx black colour with textured finish.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 features 11-inch display with 1366 x 768 pixel resolution and 250 nits brightness. The company already has 14-inch Chromebook 3 and now it’s releasing an 11-inch model as well. The laptop has 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

The display of the laptop features a 180-degree hinge that allows it to lay completely flat on a table, but it can’t flip all the way around. It’s not a touchscreen, either. Under the hood, the Chromebook 3 11-inch model sports the Intel Celeron N4020 processor (1.10 GHz, up to 2.80 GHz with Burst Frequency, 2 Cores, 2 Threads, 4 MB Cache).

Lenovo Chromebook 3

Since it is a Chromebook, it runs on Chrome OS, which comes loaded with access to a rich library of apps on Google Play, plus custom Google Maps, wallpapers, and images, and more. It will get updates till 2026. On the front, a 720p webcam is also present. The laptop’s 42Wh battery provides up to 10 hours of run time on a charge, according to Lenovo

In terms of ports, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 11-inch model has two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports and a microSD card reader. It also has an audio jack for your headphones and mic. It has stable connectivity with 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. The laptop weighs 1.12kg and it measures 286.7mm x 205.5mm x 18.05mm. For audio, it has dual 2W speakers.

