Lenovo Carme smartwatch now available on Amazon India

Lenovo Carme smartwatch was launched in India last year for Rs 3,499. Initially, the watch was only available on e-commerce site Flipkart and Croma. Now the watch is also available for purchase on the Amazon India. The watch comes in Black and Green colour options.







The Lenovo Carme HW25P is equipped with a 1.3-inch IPS colourful display. The watch features 2.5D curved surface design which allows users to see the content on the watch from different angles.

Lenovo Carme smartwatch is powered by an NRF52832 chipset and it is backed by a 200mAh battery. The watch comes with a charging base bundled with the box and it also features Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity option and is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. Customers can download Lenovo Life application and pair it with the smartwatch.



The smartwatch features a 24 hours heart rate monitor and it can also track sleep and activity. It can also monitor the state of sleep as well. The smartwatch has 8 sport modes for walking, running, swimming, cycling, skipping, football, and basketball. It is IP68-rated meaning it is water and dust resistant.



It features Sedentary mode, which reminds the wearer to get and walk if they are sitting for a long period. The smartwatch also shows different features like Weather forecast, call reminder, message reminder, alarm and more.

