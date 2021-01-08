Lenovo announces new IdeaPad 5 series, Tab P11, AIO PCs, Monitors and more

These revelations come as a part of Lenovo's CES 2021 announcements as the event nears.

Lenovo has announced a bunch of new offerings in the Laptop and PC segment as CES 2021 is right around the corner. These new products come as a part of company's CES 2021 announcements.

In addition to the monitors, PCs and laptops, the chinese manufacturer also announced the Lenovo Tab P11 that has a 2K display. Let's take a look at all the announcements.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Specifications

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro comes in 14-inch and 16-inch variants. The machine is powered by the next-generation AMD Ryzen mobile processor and is paired with Nvidia MX450 graphics and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM. It also comes with up to 1TB of SSD PCIe M.2 storage.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro will be available in 14-inch model in Africa (EMEA), Europe, and the Middle East from March with a starting price of EUR 799 (approx Rs 72,000), and the 16-inch option will go on sale in the US in May starting at $1,149.99 (approx Rs 84,400).

Lenovo IdeaPad 5G Specifications

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5G comes with a 14-inch full-HD IPS display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels and delivers 300 nits of peak brightness along with 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage.

The laptop is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G processor that is paired with Adreno 680 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The laptop also comes with 512GB of PCIe SSD storage. It has a dedicated SIM-slot with an integrated Snapdragon X55 Modem-RF system so that users can even use 5G or 4G networks.

The laptop also comes with speakers that are tuned with Dolby Audio Plus Technology. The laptop is also equipped with an infrared (IR) camera to enable facial recognition unlocking functionality. IdeaPad 5G is backed by a 51Wh battery that supports Rapid Charge Express technology for fast charging via USB Type-C.

The inbuilt battery is claimed to deliver up to 20 hours of continuous video playback on a single charge. The laptop weighs 1.2 kilograms with a thickness of 14.9mm. It will be available in a single light silver colour option.

The pricing and the availability of the laptop are yet to be announced.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Pro Specifications

Similar to the Pro variant, the IdeaPad 5i also comes in two variants which are 14-inch and 16-inch options. The laptop comes with 16:10 aspect ratio display, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and also offers 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage.

Though, there are some differences between these two variants. The 14-inch display option comes with a 2.8K IPS screen with 90Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of peak brightness, while the 16-inch version offers a 2.5K IPS display with 120Hz refresh rate and 350 nits of peak brightness.

The laptop is powered with up to an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor coupled with up to Nvidia MX450 graphics and up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM. It also includes 1TB of SSD PCIe M.2 storage.

The laptop further includes Dolby Atmos sound, intelligent cooling mode for improved battery life and much more. Lenovo has also equipped the laptop with an IR sensor that supports Windows Hello login. The front camera is also having additional features such as a ToF sensor, and an attention-sensing software that will pause a video when the user walks away from the laptop.

The 14-inch variant will come with a starting price of EUR 699 (approx Rs 63,000) while the 16-inch variant will start at EUR 899 (approx Rs 81,000). Both the variants will be available for purchase from March.

Lenovo Lavie Mini (Prototype) Specifications

The Lavie Mini is a new portable PC prototype by Lenovo. It comes with an 8-inch WUXGA touch display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels.

It is powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 mobile processor coupled with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB LPDDR4 RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. The Lavie Mini can also be attached with an optional HDMI-connected Dock if one wants to play the content on a bigger screen.

The Dock also includes full-functional USB Type-C and USB-A porta that comes with charging support too. The prototype also has support for Windows Hello as it has an IR sensor on the front. There is support for gaming controller as well.

As it is a prototype, the product hasn't been commercialized and hence, there's no price for it yet.

Lenovo Lavie Pro Mobile Specifications

The Lavie Pro Mobile is the newest laptop from the company apart from its IdeaPad series. This laptop sports a 13.3-inch display and is powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor that is paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics.

The Lavie Pro Mobile also comes with a 180-degree hinge design and 19mm of typing pitch. It weighs 889 grams and has a thickness of 16.7mm.

The laptop will be available in a sole Navy Blue colour option with a starting price of $1,699.99 (approx Rs 1,24,700). The availability of the machine is yet to revealed.

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 Specifications

The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 is a workstation desktop that sports a 27-inch 4K IPS display that supports 99 percent DCI-P3 and 99 percent Adobe RGB colour standards. One can tilt the display up to 20 degrees, swivel it from a horizontal to full vertical position as a result of its rotatable hinge design.

Coming to internals, the machine is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor, along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. Other additional features include front-facing JBL Harman-certified stereo speakers, in-built microphones to activate Alexa, and the inclusion of Wireless keyboard, mouse, detachable 5MP front camera with the desktop itself.

The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 is already on sale in China and will be available for purchase in other select markets with a starting price of $1,599 (approx Rs 1,17,300).

Lenovo L27e-30, L24i-30 Monitors Specifications

Lenovo has also unveiled the L27e-30 and L24i-30 monitors. Both of these come with IPS panels and hidden cable management.

The Lenovo L27e-30 comes with a 27-inch display and the Lenovo L24i-30 features a 23.8-inch full-HD display with a resolution of 1,920x1,080 pixels. Both the monitors also support AMD FreeSync technology and have refresh rates of up to 75Hz via HDMI cable.

The monitors have 7.1mm-thin head and near-edgeless bezels on the remaining three sides.

The Lenovo L27e-30 comes with a price tag of $189.99 (approc Rs 14,000), and the Lenovo L24i-30 is priced at $159.99 (approx Rs 11,700). The two monitors will be available for purchase starting in March.

Lenovo Tab P11 Specifications

Lenovo Tab P11 comes with an 11-inch 2K IPS display that boasts a resolution of 2,000x1,200 pixels and has a peak brightness of 400 nits. The tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor, with up to 6GB RAM.

It is claimed to deliver up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge. The tablet comes preloaded with Kids Space from Google. There is also support for Dolby Atmos sound technology.

The tablet supports an option keyboard pack built by Lenovo that also includes a trackpad. Not only this, but the tab also has support for Lenovo Precision Pen 2 stylus which can last upto 200 hours on a single charge. It can be charged with a Type-C plug.

Lenovo has also built a Folio Case to provide protection for the tablet. The Tab P11 is also connectable to the Lenovo Smart Charging Station 2. The Lenovo Tab P11 is available for purchase in the US starting at $229.99 (approx Rs 17,000).

Software-related Announcements

Lenovo has also announced an updated Lenovo Vantage app. The new app brings support for Lenovo Smart Assist feature that come with improved hands-free login via Windows Hello, Super Resolution 2.0 that will help upscale video resolution, and Vantage Smart Performance Services as the that will help the system self-diagnose itself if there are any issues.

There is also a new Show Mode for PC feature that converts your laptop into a smart display, similar to Echo Show. Users can ask the voice assistant to stream movies, launch apps, play games, and check the weather. The feature will be available to a wide range of Lenovo machines, including select Yoga and IdeaPad laptops, starting from the second quarter of 2021.