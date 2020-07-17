Advertisement

Leica M10-R rangefinder camera with 40.9-megapixel sensor launched in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 17, 2020 2:07 pm

The company has introduced Leica M10-R camera in the country that comes with a host of interesting features.

Leica, the German camera maker, has announced the launch of its latest flagship camera in India. The company has introduced Leica M10-R camera in the country that comes with a host of interesting features. 

 

Leica M10-R price and availability details

 

The Leica M10-R comes with a price tag of Rs 6,95,000. The rangefinder camera will be available for purchase from leading retail stores in the country starting from August. Interestingly, the Indian pricing is higher than the US. In the US, the camera comes with a price tag of $8295, which roughly translates to Rs 6,22,700. 

 

Leica M10-R features

 

To start with the features, Leica M10-R comes with a 40.9-megapixel CMOS sensor. The camera comes with a similar design language, as we have seen in the Leica M10 camera. It comes with an all-metal design along with a diecast of magnesium alloy that provides some strength. It comes with synthetic leather that covers the body and there are brass top and base panels. The camera features manual dials to control different settings and there different exposure modes to choose from as well. 

 

The Leica M10-R comes with a Maestro II image processor that enhances the image quality. The camera comes with a metal-blade focal plane shutter system that is said to be extra silent, though there is no electronic shutter. The camera comes with a sensitivity range of ISO 100 to ISO 50,000. The camera comes with a 3-inch TFT monitor. The camera also supports DNG and JPEG formats and comes with M Bayonet Lens attachment. In terms of wireless connectivity, the Leica M10-R has Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n.

 

JioMart: who should be worried, TikTok, WeChat, Samsung M01s, lava launches service on wheels

JioMart: who should be worried, TikTok, WeChat, Samsung M01s, lava launches service on wheels
Vivo X50 1st Impression

Vivo X50 1st Impression
Jio 5G Ready, Jio Glass unveiled, Jio Budget 4G Smartphone coming soon, Infinix Smart 4 Plus

Jio 5G Ready, Jio Glass unveiled, Jio Budget 4G Smartphone coming soon, Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Airtel Video Conferencing app, Xiaomi A3 not working after update, Realme C11, Asus Zenfone7

Airtel Video Conferencing app, Xiaomi A3 not working after update, Realme C11, Asus Zenfone7
CBSE results announced, Google for India, Lava Design for India, Spark 5 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and more

CBSE results announced, Google for India, Lava Design for India, Spark 5 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and more
Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?

Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?

