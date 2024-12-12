Layered Recordings in Voice Memos App on iPhone 16 Pro Series Now Available

Apple has announced the launch of the Layered Recordings in Voice Memos App on the iPhone 16 Pro Series. The new feature offers the ability to layer a vocal track on top of an existing instrumental recording — without the need for headphones. Here’s everything the new feature is about.

With iOS 18.2, users will be able to play their original instrumental ideas through the iPhone speaker while simultaneously recording vocals using the new studio-quality microphones on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The feature is powered by the A18 Pro chip and leverages advanced processing and machine learning to isolate the vocal recording. The Voice Memos app then creates two individual tracks so users can apply additional mixing and production in professional apps like Logic Pro. With Voice Memos on Mac, Layered Recordings are synced across devices and available on Mac to drag and drop into a Logic session.

With Voice Memos, users can incorporate a variety of background instrumentals — like acoustic guitar or piano — as the first layer. In Logic Pro, artists and producers can also send an instrumental music mix as a compressed audio file directly to Voice Memos, making it easy to then record a vocal layer on top.

Layered Recordings in Voice Memos app are available on iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max for users running iOS 18.2. Sharing to Voice Memos and importing a Layered Recording is available on Logic Pro for Mac 11.1 with macOS Sequoia 15.2, and Logic Pro for iPad 2.1 with iPadOS 18.2.