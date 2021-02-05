Lava Z1 now available for sale on Amazon India

The Lava Z1 comes in Blue and Red colours and is priced at starting Rs 4,999.

Lava recently launched its new range of Z “Made in India” smartphones - Lava Z1, Lava Z2, Lava Z4 and Lava Z6. Till now only Lava Z2, Lava Z4 and Lava Z6 were available for purchase on Amazon.

Lava Z1 can also be purchased from Lavamobiles.com and offline stores.

Lava Z1 Specifications

Lava Z1 features 5-inch display with 480×854 pixel resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone comes with a military-grade certification. It is powered by 1.8GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A20 processor.



On the camera front, Lava Z1 has a 5-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture, dual-LED flash. The phone has 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD. The smartphone is powered by a 3100mAh battery and it runs on XOS 6.2 based on Android 10 Go Edition.

The dimensions are 145.1x 73.3×10.26mm. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro USB.