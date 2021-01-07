Lava launches new Z-series customisable smartphones in India, price starts Rs 5,499

Lava Z1 and BeFIT smartband will be available on January 26 while the Lava Z2, Z4 and Z6 smartphones will be available on January 11.

Advertisement

Lava has today announced the launch of its new range of Z “Made in India” smartphones - Lava Z1, Lava Z2, Lava Z4 and Lava Z6.

Lava Z series pricing

Advertisement

Lava Z1 is priced at Rs 5499 for 2GB+32GB storage, Lava Z2 is priced at Rs 6,999 for 2GB+32GB storage, Lava Z4 is priced at Rs 8,999 for 4GB+64GB storage and Lava Z6 is priced at Rs 9,999 for GB+64GB storage.

Along with the smartphones, Lava also announced BeFIT smartband for Rs 2,699. The wearable can measure body temperature, oxygen level, heart rate etc.

Lava Z1 and BeFIT smartband will be available on January 26 while the Lava Z2, Z4 and Z6 smartphones will be available on January 11. All the new devices can be purchased from online and offline stores.

Lava has announced a customise option for their users where one can customise their smartphones through a new programme called My Z. The My Z program will allow users to select specifications like camera, memory storage capacity and colour on their phone as per their choice on the official myZ website.

Then there is Z Up programme as well which is only valid for Z2, Z4, and Z6 smartphones. This programme will allow you to upgrade your phone with more RAM and storage within a year by paying a nominal cost instead of the phone’s actual price.

"The world's first customisable phone from Lava will enable customers to choose from up to 66 combinations of camera, RAM, ROM and colour. This will give them freedom of choice based on what they think suits their usage. They can customise and upgrade their smartphone at any time based on their need," Lava International, president and business head, Sunil Raina said.

Lava Z1 Specifications

Lava Z1 features 5-inch display with 480×854 pixel resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by 1.8GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A20 processor. The phone has 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD. It comes with a military grade certification.



On the camera front, Lava Z1 has a 5-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture, dual-LED flash. The smartphone is powered by a 3100mAh battery and it runs on XOS 6.2 based on Android 10 Go Edition. The dimensions are 145.1x 73.3×10.26mm.

Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro USB.

Lava Z2 Specifications

Lava Z2 features a 6.51-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The device is powered by 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 512GB with microSD via micro sd card slot.

It has a dual-camera setup of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.85 aperture, LED flash and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone runs on Android 10 Go Edition and it is juiced up by a 5000mAh battery. It measures 164.5×75.8×9.0mm and weighs 190 grams.

Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

Lava Z4 and Z6 Specifications

Lava Z4 and Z6 feature 6.51-inch HD+ 20:9 2.5D Curved glass display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Both are powered by 2.3GHz octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

The Lava Z4 has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage while the Lava Z6 has 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Both support expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD. They feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

For the camera, the Lava Z4 and Z6 sport triple camera setup with 13MP rear camera with f/1.85 aperture, LED flash, 5MP ultra-wide camera and 2MP depth sensor. For the front, both have 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash. They run Android 10 and pack 5000mAh battery.

The phones measure 164.5×75.8×9.0mm and weigh 190 grams. They hace connectivity features like Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.