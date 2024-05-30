Lava Yuva 5G Vs Itel S24: Which One Should You Buy?

Lava has just launched a new budget 5G smartphone in India priced under Rs 10,000, dubbed Lava Yuva 5G. The new device competes with another smartphone from Itel which is available at the same price tag, and it is the Itel S24. Which one of them is a better pick in the segment? Let’s find out.

Display

The S24 sports a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD Display with 480 nits peak brightness, punch-hole notch, and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Yuva 5G sports a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. Display-wise, both of them have identical panels in terms of specs, which means the difference would be present mostly in terms of colour reproduction.

Performance & Software

As for the chipset, the Lava device is powered by the Unisoc T750 Processor under the hood. The Yuva 5G gets 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM with up to 4GB Virtual RAM support. Further, there’s up to 128GB UFS 2.2 ROM. On the other hand, the Itel handset gets the MediaTek Helio G91 Chipset paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage which is expandable.

In comparison, the Lava Yuva 5G has a better chipset, thanks to its 5G capabilities and more power. However, Itel gets you double the RAM of what Lava offers. While both of them run Android 13, the Lava device should ideally provide you with a slightly better performance over the Itel S24. Coming to software, the handsets have their respective Android skins but in Lava’s case, its closer to Stock Android which would appeal to those who want a cleaner experience than Itel OS.

Battery & Cameras

The Itel S24 has dual rear cameras, including a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 f/1.6 main sensor and a QVGA depth sensor. The main sensor has 3x in-sensor zoom and EIS support. There’s an 8MP sensor on the front for selfies. At the back, the Lava handset also has two camera sensors, including a 50MP main sensor plus a 2MP sensor along with an 8MP front camera. On paper, the Itel S24 definitely has a better main camera sensor which should essentially mean that it would click better photos than Lava Yuva 5G. However, we can’t say for sure as we haven’t used the two side-by-side.

Both of them are backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. While the results would remain similar, the difference, if any, would depend on the software optimisation.

Verdict

At Rs 9,999, the Itel S24 offers you a better camera and more RAM than Lava’s handset. However, Lava isn’t too far behind with a better processor with 5G support, along with a cleaner software as well. If 5G is of utmost importance to you, then opt for Lava but if you want more RAM and you want a higher quality camera, then the Itel S24 would be a better pick. Overall, we’d give this comparison of Lava Yuva 5G and Itel S24, a draw.