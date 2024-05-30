  1. Home
₹9,499.00
Brand: Lava Mobiles
Category: Launched Smartphones
  • Chipset Unisoc T750
  • RAM (GB) 4
  • Storage (GB) 64, 128
  • Display 6.52-inch, 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Front Camera 8MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 13

The Yuva 5G sports a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. As for the chipset, it is powered by the Unisoc T750 Processor under the hood.

The Yuva 5G gets 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM with up to 4GB Virtual RAM support. Further, there’s up to 128GB UFS 2.2 ROM. In addition, it packs a 5000mAh battery and 18W fast charging. There’s a side- mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

The smartphone runs on Android 13 OS and gets a 50MP main sensor plus a 2MP sensor along with an 8MP front camera. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm Headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging.

Lava Yuva 5G Specs

Lava Yuva 5G Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 30 May, 2024
Price (₹) 9,499
Memory Variants 4/64 GB, 4/128 GB
Colour Options Mystic Green, Mystic Blue

Lava Yuva 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Lava Yuva 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.52
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 1600 x 720 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 90 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown

Lava Yuva 5G Performance

Chipset Unisoc T750
Phone RAM 4 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 64 GB, 128 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Lava Yuva 5G Software

OS & UI Android 13

Lava Yuva 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, PDAF + 2MP secondary sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 8MP

Lava Yuva 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 18W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Lava Yuva 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth v5.0
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou

Lava Yuva 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Geo-magnetic, Gravity Sensor, Gyroscope, Proximity

