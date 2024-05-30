The Yuva 5G sports a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. As for the chipset, it is powered by the Unisoc T750 Processor under the hood.
The Yuva 5G gets 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM with up to 4GB Virtual RAM support. Further, there’s up to 128GB UFS 2.2 ROM. In addition, it packs a 5000mAh battery and 18W fast charging. There’s a side- mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics.
The smartphone runs on Android 13 OS and gets a 50MP main sensor plus a 2MP sensor along with an 8MP front camera. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm Headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging.
|Status
|Launched
|Launch Date
|30 May, 2024
|Price (₹)
|9,499
|Memory Variants
|4/64 GB, 4/128 GB
|Colour Options
|Mystic Green, Mystic Blue
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.52
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|1600 x 720 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|90 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Chipset
|Unisoc T750
|Phone RAM
|4 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|Unknown
|Storage Capacity
|64 GB, 128 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|Yes, Dedicated Slot
|OS & UI
|Android 13
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, PDAF + 2MP secondary sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|8MP
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|18W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Geo-magnetic, Gravity Sensor, Gyroscope, Proximity