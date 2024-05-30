The Yuva 5G sports a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. As for the chipset, it is powered by the Unisoc T750 Processor under the hood.

The Yuva 5G gets 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM with up to 4GB Virtual RAM support. Further, there’s up to 128GB UFS 2.2 ROM. In addition, it packs a 5000mAh battery and 18W fast charging. There’s a side- mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

The smartphone runs on Android 13 OS and gets a 50MP main sensor plus a 2MP sensor along with an 8MP front camera. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm Headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging.