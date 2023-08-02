HomeNewsLava Yuva 2: Price and Competition

Lava Yuva 2: Price and Competition

Lava has debuted the Yuva 2 in India at an entry-level price, with a glass back design, a Unisoc chipset and more.

Lava Yuva 2 colours

Lava Yuva 2 has been launched in India as an entry-level offering with specifications such as a Unisoc chipset, a high refresh rate display, a big battery and more. The Yuva 2 competes with Itel A62, Redmi A2, Moto E13 and more. Read on to know what more it has to offer.

Lava Yuva 2: Price

The Yuva 2 costs Rs 6,999 for the sole 3GB + 64GB trim. It comes in Glass Blue, Glass Lavender, and Glass Green shades. It will be available for purchase via Lava’s retail network starting today.

Lava Yuva 2: Features, Specifications

Like other Lava smartphones, the Yuva 2 comes with a premium glass back finish, which is its USP, as most other smartphones offer a plastic build at this price. The Yuva 2 Pro sports a 90Hz refresh rate display along with Lava’s new ‘SINK’ Display philosophy. The brand explains that the SINK Display philosophy is focused on providing a high screen-to-body ratio and lower bezels. In the renders, however, the chin seems to be relatively thicker.

The Yuva 2 features a 13 MP Dual AI Rear Camera and a 5 MP front camera with screen flash. It also gets a Side Fingerprint Scanner, Anonymous Auto Call Recording and Dual Microphones for Noise Cancellation. It features a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with a Type-C 10W charger.

The Yuva 2 currently runs on Android 12 while providing users a clean, bloatware-free android experience, claims the brand. The company has promised one Android upgrade and quarterly security updates for a period of two years. For a superior after-sales consumer experience, a ‘free service at home will be provided to the customers, in which service will be provided at customers’ doorstep.

Lava Yuva 2 vs Moto E13

The Yuva 2 has one main competitor standing against it, namely the Moto E13. Now, the Moto E13 has two variants, and as of writing this article, the top-end model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage costs Rs 7,299.

This means you get more RAM with Moto E13 and considering these are entry-level devices, RAM plays a major role in how smooth the performance of the device is. The E13 gets the same chipset as Yuva 2 but an inferior display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. But, it runs on Android 13 (Go Edition), meaning it will receive Android 14 while Lava Yuva 2 will get only Android 13, so that’s a bummer, making the Moto E13 a slightly better offering if you can give up on display.

