Lava wins Gold at Customer Sales and Service World Awards

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 09, 2020 4:20 pm

Lava brought this victory home under the ‘Customer Service and Support during COVID-19’ category.
Lava International Limited has won a gold medal at the reputed Customer Sales and Service World Awards organized by SVUS (Silicon Valley United States Award). The company bagged gold for its ‘Service on Wheels’ campaign- a unique customer service program which provides service and repair facility to customers at their location.

Lava brought this victory home under the ‘Customer Service and Support during COVID-19’ category. Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2020 sales and customer service award winners. All the winners will be celebrated and presented their awards during a virtual awards ceremony in December.

Lava’s Service on Wheels which was launched in July this year, enables customers to get access to Lava service centre at their city/town/village without having to travel to the service centres for fixing their phones. So far, the program has been launched in different locations including districts of UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Bihar. Lava is planning to expand the program further to 300+ locations by year end.

Service on Wheels is being offered through Lava authorised technicians who will travel to nearby areas/markets including rural locations and help their customers. These Lava authorized technicians will follow the requisite social distancing norms.

The technician will carry all necessary spare parts and replacement devices and repair the handset on the spot. In case of any major repairs, the handset will be taken to the service centre and delivered to the customer during the next visit of service on wheels.

Speaking on the occasion, Satya Sati, Head- Customer Service, Lava International, said “We are humbled to receive this international recognition. This Pandemic was a very difficult time for everyone around the world. But as a brand it was our responsibility to make our customer as comfortable as he can be. The thought behind ‘Service on Wheels’ was to ensure that all our consumers get service near their homes and do not miss out on being connected with family and friends. This project is a reflection of our commitment to provide innovative and timely solutions to our customers. ”

