Lava launches 'Service on Wheels' for its customers

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 16, 2020 12:06 pm

Lava's Service on Wheels has been launched in districts of UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Bihar and will be expanded to 300+ locations by the end of the year.
Indian Mobile handset brand, Lava International Limited, has launched a unique customer service program to provide service and repair facility to its customers at their location. Lava’s Service on Wheels will enable customers to get access to Lava service centre at their city/town/village without having to travel to the service centres for fixing their phones.

This is in addition to Lava's current service strength of 800+ service centres throughout the country.

Service on Wheels is being offered through Lava authorised technicians who will travel to nearby areas/markets including rural locations and help their customers. These Lava authorized technicians will follow the requisite social distancing norms.

The technician will carry all necessary spare parts and replacement devices and repair the handset on the spot. In case of any major repairs, the handset will be taken to the service centre and delivered to the customer during the next visit of service on wheels.

Speaking about this launch Satya Sati, Head- Customer Service, Lava International said- “Providing excellent after sales service to our customers along with quick turnaround time has been our key focus at Lava. We understand that during these unprecedented times there is a lot of anxiety and apprehension in travelling to the nearest service centre. To ease our customers we thought of this unique program through which we can take our service centres to our customers.”

 

Lava earlier extended its ‘Design in India’ contest registration process till July 18. The brand earlier announced that the registration process for the contest will open from July 2, 2020, and it will close on July 09, 2020. The decision has been taken owing to a large number of requests from all over the country for the extension of registrations. The applicants who missed the opportunity to register earlier can now participate in this unique contest by Lava which has challenged students and working professionals to design the next #ProudlyIndian smartphone.

