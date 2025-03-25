Lava Shark Launched in India: Check Specs, Price

Lava Shark has been announced in India as the brand’s latest budget smartphone that comes packed with a Unisoc chipset and is also IP54 rated. The device carries a sub-Rs 9,000 price tag and triple rear cameras. Here’s everything else you’d want to know about the device.

Lava Shark: Price, Availability

Priced at Rs 6,999, the Lava Shark is available in two colour variants — Titanium Gold & Stealth Black across Lava’s retail outlets starting March 2025.

Lava Shark: Specifications

The Lava Shark sports a 6.67-inch LCD panel that offers an HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a punch-hole notch housing the front camera. Under the hood, the device features the Unisoc T606 chipset and 4GB of RAM with up to 4GB of virtual RAM. There’s 64GB of built-in storage which is expandable up to 256GB and the phone runs on Android 14 OS.

For optics, you get a 50-megapixel main camera, along with a couple of unspecified sensors. You also get an 8MP selfie shooter. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging via the USB-C port, but Lava is providing a 10W charger in the box.

Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. There’s also a side-facing fingerprint scanner, and a single bottom firing speaker.

The brand’s last launch in the country was Lava Yuva Smart. Priced at Rs 6,000, it sported a 6.75-inch LCD panel that offers an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate, 260 ppi, and a punch-hole notch housing the front camera. Under the hood, the device features the Unisoc SC9863A chipset and 3GB of RAM with up to 3GB of virtual RAM. There’s 64GB of built-in storage which is expandable and the phone runs on Android 14 OS.